iPhone is 'most shipped' smartphone in 1st half of 2023, Samsung banks on affordable phones; Check list

Every year hundreds of smartphones are released by brands all over the world but only a few of them are able to attract consumers and post big revenue numbers. During the first half of 2023, we saw some interesting smartphones making their debut and in the second half, a lot more will be launched, especially with the iPhone 15 series and the Google Pixel 8 series yet to come. It will be exciting to see which smartphone dominates the market share. But before that, data is in for the most shipped smartphones in the first half of the year 2023. Let us take a look at the top 10 smartphones. Check the list here.

In case you're wondering what 'most shipped' smartphone means, it essentially means that the highest number of smartphone units were delivered to the carriers or retail outlets. While it is not a representation of the number of smartphones sold, a higher shipping value indicates that the company believes it can sell that many units.

Top 10 smartphones in the first half of 2023

According to a report published by Omdia, the smartphone that was shipped the most is the iPhone 14 Pro Max with 26.5 million units during the first half of 2023. Omdia released a list of the top 10 most shipped smartphones where the top four positions are booked by iPhones. The consumer base of Apple has continued to grow over the years and that has contributed to the company increasing its production. Last year, Apple introduced its iPhone 14 series and you'll be surprised to see that the models are in the first three positions with the iPhone 13 being in the fourth position.

Here's the list of the top 10 most shipped smartphones:

1. iPhone 14 Pro Max – 26.5 million

2. iPhone 14 Pro – 21 million

3. iPhone 14 – 16.5 million

4. iPhone 13 – 15.5 million

5. Galaxy A14 – 12.4 million

6. Galaxy S23 Ultra – 9.6 million

7. Galaxy A14 5G – 9 million

8. Galaxy A54 5G – 8.8 million

9. Galaxy A34 5G – 7.1 million

10. iPhone 11 – 6.9 million

From the list, we can clearly see that Samsung has only one flagship smartphone on the list which is the Galaxy S23 Ultra, however, its affordable smartphones such as the Galaxy A14, Galaxy A54, and Galaxy A34 are also present on the top list. The data hints at the fact that Samsung's affordable devices are more mass-oriented in nature. However, the presence of Ultra at the 6th slot shows that the company still holds a fair share of the premium smartphone market space.

Now, in a few months, we'll also get to know how Samsung viewed the demand for its recently launched foldable smartphones. Competing with it will be Apple's iPhone 15 series. Additionally, there are various flagship smartphones that are in line to be launched this year which will give a clear picture of the company's confidence in its flagship product.