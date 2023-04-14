iPhone SE 4 launch: Yes or no? Analyst back-pedals furiously

Apple iPhone SE 4 launch just got a reality check-the situation has almost gone back to the time when it was reported that Apple had probably killed the most affordable iPhone of them all. Leaks and rumors about the fourth-generation iPhone SE in circulation have already created quite a hype in the market. Notably, after the likely demise of the iPhone was widely reported, analyst at TF International Securities, Ming-Chi Kuo had stated in February that Apple had resumed its development. He had even added that the iPhone SE 4 would be a minor modification of the 6.1-inch iPhone 14. But, now he is back-pedaling furiously. Kuo now says, "I think SE 4 is not currently part of Apple's new product planning for 2024/2025."

In a new tweet on April 13, Kuo had said that what he initially interpreted as the iPhone SE 4 is actually an engineering prototype for Apple in-house 5G baseband chip technology and mass production validation and there are no plans for mass production and sales.

"I previously predicted that the iPhone SE 4 would be a derivative model of the iPhone 14. However, my latest research indicates that this derivative model will likely be an engineering prototype for Apple in-house 5G baseband chip technology and mass production validation, and there are no plans for mass production and sales," Kuo's tweet read.

"I believe that the mass production schedule for Apple in-house 5G baseband chip will largely hinge on the test results of this engineering prototype. Consequently, mass production could commence as early as 2025. But if testing falls below expectations, the schedule may be pushed back to 2026 or later."

"The advanced-node technology to be employed for mass production of Apple in-house 5G baseband chip will depend on the mass production schedule," he added.