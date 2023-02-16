    Trending News

    iQOO Neo 7 launched with India’s FIRST Dimensity 8200 chip; Check price

    iQOO Neo 7 is finally here and that too with India's first Dimensity 8200 chipset. Know what else it has to offer.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 16 2023, 12:59 IST
    Upcoming smartphone launches in Feb: Samsung Galaxy S23, Oppo Reno 8T, iQOO Neo 7, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    1/8 On February 1, the flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup will be launched. The series will bring three new phones - standard Galaxy S23, beefed-up Galaxy S23 Plus, and top-end Galaxy S23 Ultra.  (Evan Blass)
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    2/8 All of these models of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series are said to pack the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. One of the most highlighted upgrades of these will be on the S23 Ultra that will use a new 200MP camera sensor.  (fmkorea.com)
    Xiaomi 13 Pro
    3/8 Launched last month in China, the Xioami 13 series may launch global variants in February during the MWC 2023 event in Barcelona. The series will include two models named - Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro.  (Xiaomi China )
    Xiaomi 13
    4/8 Reports suggest that the Xiaomi 13 will feature a 120Hz AMOLED display and may pack the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with a support of 67W fast charging. On the other hand, the Pro model may arrive with a bigger display, 120W fast charging, and three 50MP rear camera setup. (OnLeaks)
    image caption
    5/8 iQoo Neo 7 5G is confirmed to launch in India on February 17 with some impressive specs such as a 120Hz AMOLED display, OIS-enabled triple camera setup, 120W fast charging, and Dimensity 8200 chipset. Leaks suggest that it will come with a price tag under Rs. 30000. (iQOO)
    image caption
    6/8 Realme GT Neo 5: The company may launch its Realme GT Neo 5 smartphone in China which is tipped to get a massive 240W fast charging solution. It is claimed to charge the smartphone in just 9 minutes. (Representative Image) (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Realme 10
    7/8 Realme 10 5G: The company is expected to launch another member to the Realme 10 series with a 5G variant. Realme already launched the Realme 10 Pro 5G, Realme 10 Pro+ 5G and the Realme 10 4G. The 5G variant may boast similar specs like the 4G model with some minor upgrades such as 50MP rear camera. (Representative Image) (Realme)
    Oppo Reno 8T
    8/8 Oppo Reno 8T: The upcoming Oppo Reno 8T is tipped to launch on February 8, which is expected to be priced around Rs. 27000-29000 in India, tipster Mukul Sharma suggested. It may pack a 120Hz OLED display, 67W fast charging solution, and a Snapdragon 695 chipset.  (Oppo)
    The sale of the iQOO Neo 7 starts today at 1 PM on Amazon. Know the effective price on Sale. (iQOO)

    iQOO has finally launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the iQOO Neo 7 while bringing the powerful experience of the Mediatek Dimensity 8200 chipset for the first time in India. Apart from this, the smartphone is also equipped with a range of camera features, fast charging capability, and a high refresh rate display. Let's take a closer look at what the iQOO Neo 7 has to offer - from its price to specs and features.

    iQOO Neo 7 specs and features at a glance

    The iQOO Neo 7 5G features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is flat and features a central hole-punch cutout to house the front camera. It has a peak brightness of 1300 nits and is HDR10+ certified.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    It packs the new MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It is the first phone to bring the Dimensity 8200 chipset in India. According to the company, it surpasses Mediatek Dimensity 8100 and Snapdragon 870 in AnTuTu score with 893690. The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery and supports 120W fast charging. iQOO says that the fast charging can boost it to 50 percent charge in just 10 minutes.

    The iQOO Neo 7 features a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 64MP camera with OIS and LED flash, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

    iQOO Neo 7 price

    The iQOO Neo 7 comes in two variants -- 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, which is priced at Rs. 29999. While the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage model comes at a price of Rs. 33999. However, as part of the launch offer, you can grab a flat Rs. 1500 instant discount on HDFC bank, ICICI bank, and SBI debit and credit cards. This makes the effective price of the iQOO Neo 7 just Rs. 28499 and Rs. 324999 for the respective models.

    The sale starts at 1 PM today on Amazon.

    First Published Date: 16 Feb, 12:59 IST
