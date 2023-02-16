iQOO Neo 7 launched with India’s FIRST Dimensity 8200 chip; Check price

iQOO has finally launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the iQOO Neo 7 while bringing the powerful experience of the Mediatek Dimensity 8200 chipset for the first time in India. Apart from this, the smartphone is also equipped with a range of camera features, fast charging capability, and a high refresh rate display. Let's take a closer look at what the iQOO Neo 7 has to offer - from its price to specs and features.

iQOO Neo 7 specs and features at a glance

The iQOO Neo 7 5G features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is flat and features a central hole-punch cutout to house the front camera. It has a peak brightness of 1300 nits and is HDR10+ certified.

It packs the new MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It is the first phone to bring the Dimensity 8200 chipset in India. According to the company, it surpasses Mediatek Dimensity 8100 and Snapdragon 870 in AnTuTu score with 893690. The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery and supports 120W fast charging. iQOO says that the fast charging can boost it to 50 percent charge in just 10 minutes.

The iQOO Neo 7 features a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 64MP camera with OIS and LED flash, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

iQOO Neo 7 price

The iQOO Neo 7 comes in two variants -- 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, which is priced at Rs. 29999. While the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage model comes at a price of Rs. 33999. However, as part of the launch offer, you can grab a flat Rs. 1500 instant discount on HDFC bank, ICICI bank, and SBI debit and credit cards. This makes the effective price of the iQOO Neo 7 just Rs. 28499 and Rs. 324999 for the respective models.

The sale starts at 1 PM today on Amazon.