Irresistible price! Grab flagship iPhone 14 at just 52900 on Amazon

    Although the iPhone 14 may look similar to last year's iPhone 13, it comes with enhancements that make it superior to its predecessor. Apple's flagship smartphone boasts improved battery life and upgraded cameras, as well as better photography capabilities due to the Photonic Engine powered by the improved A15 Bionic chipset. So, if you're planning to purchase an iPhone, the iPhone 14 is the one you should consider.

    With a recent Amazon offer, the iPhone 14 can be yours for Rs. 52900. The e-commerce platform is offering bank benefits and exchange offers in addition to discounted deals. Check out the offer details here.

    iPhone 14 discount

    Originally priced at a premium price of Rs. 79900 on Amazon, the iPhone 14 could be in your pocket for just Rs. 52900! Here's how.

    Amazon has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 14 to Rs. 71999, giving customers an initial discount of 10 percent. You can take further advantage of amazing bank and trade-in offers to drive down the price even more.

    iPhone 14 trade-in offer

    In addition to discounts, Amazon has an amazing trade-in offer live too. You can trade-in your old smartphone and get an amazing discount on the iPhone 14! However, you need to enter your pin code and check if the exchange offer is available at your place or not. Also, the exchange discount depends on the model of the smartphone you are exchanging and its condition.

    You can get up to Rs. 19000 off on the iPhone 14. Therefore, if you're able to avail yourself of the maximum exchange bonus offered, the iPhone 14 could be yours for just Rs. 52900! Lastly, Amazon has one more offer in store for its customers.

    iPhone 14 Bank offers

    You can also take advantage of bank offers to drive down the price even further. Customers can get 7.5 percent off up to Rs. 1500 on Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI transactions. Also get 5 percent off up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Credit Card transactions. So, hurry up and grab an iPhone 14 now!

