    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t

    Leakster tips iPhone 15 Pro to feature thinner curved bezels

    iPhone 15 Pro models could feature thinner bezels which are likely to be curved, according to the latest report from popular tipster ShrimpApplePro.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 15 2023, 19:39 IST
    iPhone 15 Pro: USB-C port, solid state button, chip and more- Know what's coming
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    1/6 With the expected launch of the four iPhone 15 models in September 2023, Apple is likely to being several new features to the pro models of the lineup. Here are the expected features iPhone 15 Pro models can get according to the latest leaks and reports. (HT Tech)
    iPhone 14 Pro
    2/6 USB-C port: According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, iPhone 15 Pro models may feature a USB-C port with the help of which the data transfer speed of the phone will increase. (AFP)
    image caption
    3/6 Round edge design: Apple is expected to give iPhone 15 a new border design, rounded edge and flat front. Informing about the same Twitter user and leakster ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco) saud that the iPhone 15 will feature a new border design. The back edge corner will be rounded and not square anymore and the material also will be titanium. (Reuters)
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    4/6 Solid state button: Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities had informed that the volume button and the power button of two high end iPhone 15 models may adopt a solid state button design similar to home button design of iPhone 7/8/SE2 and 3. (HT Tech)
    iPhone 14 Pro
    5/6 He tweeted, "My latest survey indicates that the volume button and power button of two high-end iPhone 15/2H23 new iPhone models may adopt a solid-state button design (similar to the home button design of iPhone 7/8/SE2 & 3) to replace the physical/mechanical button design." (AFP)
    image caption
    6/6 A17 chip: According to Japanese publication, the iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to be equipped with an A17 Bionic chip providing improved performance and overall experience. (HT Tech)
    iPhone 15 Ultra
    View all Images
    iPhone 15 series is expected to launch at an Apple Event later this year. (Apple Insider)

    Even though iPhone 15 launch is some 7 months away, rumours and leaks have already started appearing at a fast pace. Leaks and reports from various tipsters have revealed details about iPhone 15's processor, cameras, design and more. Like the iPhone 14, the iPhone 15 series is expected to launch at an Apple Event later this year. From its design, camera to hardware, all the reports suggest that Apple will again overhaul the iPhone 15 series.

    Now, popular tipster ShrimpApplePro has reaffirmed the leak that iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to feature thinner, curved bezels. The leak first appeared on January 21 when ShrimpApplePro took to Twitter and revealed that, "pro 15 will have thinner bezels with curve edges, display is still flat tho, only the bezels is curve". Now, the story has been recently corroborated by the tipster who tweeted, "Other sources agree on the info, saying the bezels on the pros will be thinner." However, the screen sizes for all models are expected to remain the same as the current iPhone 14 series.

    But not everything is expected to remain the same and a major change is expected with the iPhone 15 Pro Max. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple could change its naming strategy again and launch the iPhone 15 Pro Max as iPhone 15 Ultra, going hand in hand with the Apple Watch Ultra as the most premium device in the lineup.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Other iPhone 15 series rumours

    The new Dynamic Island notch design which debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro models is expected to replace the traditional notch across the entire series, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Moreover, the iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to get a titanium frame with haptic volume buttons, rather than a stainless steel one.

    The Pro models of the iPhone 15 series are expected to have the brand new A17 Bionic chipset which could be based on the new 3nm process technology. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will get the A17 Bionic, claiming the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will stick with the A16 chip. Earlier several analysts, leaks and reports claimed that Apple iPhone 15 series will likely be getting Wi-Fi 6E support. However, now it is being claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro models will only be equipped with Wi-Fi 6E, according to a MacRumors report.

    First Published Date: 15 Feb, 19:38 IST
