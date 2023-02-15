Leakster tips iPhone 15 Pro to feature thinner curved bezels

Even though iPhone 15 launch is some 7 months away, rumours and leaks have already started appearing at a fast pace. Leaks and reports from various tipsters have revealed details about iPhone 15's processor, cameras, design and more. Like the iPhone 14, the iPhone 15 series is expected to launch at an Apple Event later this year. From its design, camera to hardware, all the reports suggest that Apple will again overhaul the iPhone 15 series.

Now, popular tipster ShrimpApplePro has reaffirmed the leak that iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to feature thinner, curved bezels. The leak first appeared on January 21 when ShrimpApplePro took to Twitter and revealed that, "pro 15 will have thinner bezels with curve edges, display is still flat tho, only the bezels is curve". Now, the story has been recently corroborated by the tipster who tweeted, "Other sources agree on the info, saying the bezels on the pros will be thinner." However, the screen sizes for all models are expected to remain the same as the current iPhone 14 series.

But not everything is expected to remain the same and a major change is expected with the iPhone 15 Pro Max. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple could change its naming strategy again and launch the iPhone 15 Pro Max as iPhone 15 Ultra, going hand in hand with the Apple Watch Ultra as the most premium device in the lineup.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Other iPhone 15 series rumours

The new Dynamic Island notch design which debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro models is expected to replace the traditional notch across the entire series, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Moreover, the iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to get a titanium frame with haptic volume buttons, rather than a stainless steel one.

The Pro models of the iPhone 15 series are expected to have the brand new A17 Bionic chipset which could be based on the new 3nm process technology. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will get the A17 Bionic, claiming the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will stick with the A16 chip. Earlier several analysts, leaks and reports claimed that Apple iPhone 15 series will likely be getting Wi-Fi 6E support. However, now it is being claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro models will only be equipped with Wi-Fi 6E, according to a MacRumors report.