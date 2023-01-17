More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production

New report now suggests that Apple is eyeing to shift 50 percent of its global iPhone production to India by 2027.

Apple makes a total 5 percent of its global iPhone supply in India at the moment and it was earlier said that the figure would go up to 25 percent by 2025. This alone indicated that Apple could focus on manufacturing all the standard variants of the iPhone in India by then. With talks of the Tata Group aiming to take over the Wistron plant in India, things are looking better for the Indian manufacturing scene. A new report now suggests that Apple is eyeing a 50 percent manufacturing share for India by 2027.

Based on a report from the South China Morning Post, it is said that Apple has decreased orders from Chinese iPhone component suppliers, which in turn has affected the earnings and stock prices. The company is aiming to move more of its iPhone production to India and by 2027, almost 50 percent of the world's iPhones will be manufactured in the country. Apple is also moving production of its AirPods and MacBooks to Vietnam.

More iPhones to be manufactured in India

At the moment, the Indian plants of Apple's suppliers, which include Foxconn, Wistron, and Pegatron, manufacture the standard iPhone 14 as well as the older models. Foxconn started manufacturing the iPhone 14 just weeks after the global launch whereas Pegatron followed the same by November.

However, these plants only manufacture the standard models in India. If Apple is seeking to enhance its share for India, it is possible that we could see the Pro variants to be manufactured in India as well. In 2022, China's COVID lockdowns resulted in a major supply chain issue for Apple, which resulted in a shortage of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro stocks across the world.

With the production moving to India, Apple's woes could end for the global iPhone supply chain. The iPhone 15 series is expected to come in September 2023 and demand could be higher this year. The leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are coming with bigger upgrades this year, which includes the new Dynamic Island, a 48MP main rear camera, a newer A16 Bionic chip, and possibly the USB-C charging port. These alone could drive sales, along with the same $799 starting price.