Most affordable 5G smartphone? OPPO A59 5G priced at Rs. 14,999 on launch; check specs and features

Global smart devices brand OPPO, has launched the OPPO A59 5G, and it claims that it is the most affordable 5G smartphone. The price of the device starts at Rs. 14,999 and it will be available from December 25, 2023, at the OPPO store, Flipkart, Amazon, and other retail outlets. The OPPO A59 5G is available in two variants- 4GB and 6GB RAM. The colour options include Silk Gold and Starry Black.

OPPO A59 5G packs a 90Hz sunlight screen. It is powered by a 33W SUPERVOOC flash charging system. It is fuelled by a massive 5,000mAh battery. All together, a smooth and lag-free functionality throughout the day will be ensured, the company claims. The smartphone has a luminous Silk-textured design. The OPPO A59 5G is also equipped with features like 36-Month Fluency Protection and 300% Ultra Volume Mode, which is the first of its kind in the A series under this price segment.

Design and Display

The OPPO A59 5G features a Slim Body design that makes the phone sleek and comfortable to hold. The 90Hz Sunlight Screen with a 720 nits brightness takes the visual experience to the next level. The 96% NTSC high colour gamut ensures fluent experience when using social media platforms like Instagram, X (Twitter) and Facebook, the company statement reveals.

Battery and Flash Charging

The innovative All-Day Charging Protection, powered by AI, adapts to users' charging patterns by developing a segmented charging plan for the day. The OPPO A59 5G pauses charging at 80%, resumes when needed, and prevents battery degradation. The Enhanced Night Charging Mode caters to users concerned about battery life as it automatically adjusts charging based on usage predictions.

Performance, Fluency and Endurance

OPPO A59's 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM provide users with ample storage and smooth multitasking capabilities. The large RAM expansion feature allows for flexible adjustments up to 6GB, optimizing performance as needed. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset, the device integrates a 5G modem into a low power 7nm chip. The 2+6 CPU architecture at a maximum frequency of 2.2GHz ensures efficient energy consumption during light loads. The Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 36-Month Fluency Protection, and OPPO's independently developed ColorOS Dynamic Computing Engine guarantee a fluid experience.

Moreover, the phone has an IP54 Dustproof and Waterproof Rating, meeting industry standards for daily splash-proof protection. Rigorous quality testing ensures durability and reliability in various conditions, including drop tests, USB plug-unplug tests, and high-temperature/humidity tests.

Camera Capabilities

OPPO A59 5G camera setup includes a 13MP main camera, a 2MP bokeh camera, and an 8MP selfie camera. The Ultra Night Mode ensures clear night photos with vivid coloring, utilizing composite multi-frame noise reduction and HDR for enhanced clarity in low light. The Portrait Bokeh feature enhances portrait photography with depth detection and customizable effects, says the company.

OPPO A59 5G Offers

If you are buying, you can avail a cashback of up to INR 1,500 and no-cost EMI for up to 6 months from SBI Cards, IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda credit card, AU Finance Bank and One Card from mainline retail outlets and the OPPO Store. There are other EMI payments option available starting from just INR 1,699 through leading financiers. And lastly, as part of My OPPO Exclusive, customers stand a chance to win assured gifts on purchase of OPPO A59 5G.