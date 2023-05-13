Mother's day special deal! Grab Samsung Galaxy S22 for just Rs. 41849; Check how to bag this discount

Mother's day is the time of the year to show your love and respect for your mom and everything she does for you. One good way to do that is by upgrading her smartphone, but it can be a pricey affair. So, we looked for the best smartphone deals on different ecommerce websites to ensure that tomorrow can be a special day for your mother without weighing too heavily on your wallet. And this Samsung Galaxy S22 price cut on Amazon is one that we really found to be impressive.

In our review, we found the Samsung Galaxy S22 to be a great device for those who like clicking photos throughout the day thanks to its 50MP primary camera, watching videos all day long on its 6.1-inch AMOLED display, or scrolling through social media like it is nobody's business. The only issue was that the smartphone retails at Rs. 85999 on Amazon. But right now, you can grab the device for just Rs. 41849, using flat discounts and exchange offers. We take a closer look at the deal.

Samsung Galaxy S22 price cut on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S22 8GB + 128GB variant is listed on Amazon at a price of Rs. 85999. But you do not have to pay that hefty sum since there is a stunning discount on the smartphone. Under this Samsung Galaxy S22 price cut deal, you get a flat 27 percent discount. This is a cool Rs. 23000 off on the Samsung device. After the discount, you are only required to pay Rs. 62999. This part of the deal can be claimed without any exchange deals, bank offers, or any other loophole.

While we found this in itself to be an exciting offer, if you are looking for a bigger discount, you can reduce another significant part of the price with the inclusion of the exchange offer.

Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs. 21150 on the smartphone. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. But, not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is assessed on the basis of the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need a recent and expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Samsung Galaxy S22 home for just Rs.41849. This way you are saving a whopping Rs. 44150.