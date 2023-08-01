Motorola launches budget-friendly Moto G14 priced at 9999; Know features, price, and more

Expanding its already vast lineup of budget-friendly smartphones, Motorola has announced the launch of Moto G14. The smartphone's unveiling coincides with the launch of two other budget smartphones today, Redmi Note 12 and Oppo A78, with all of them aiming to capture the pocket-friendly smartphone segment. Motorola already has several budget options like Moto E32, Moto E13, and more. The Moto G14 is the successor to the G13 which launched in January this year. Most of the device's details were already teased by Flipkart days before launch, and now it is official

At the launch, Prashanth Mani, Executive Director of Motorola Asia Pacific, said, “Staying true to this promise, the moto g14 comes with segment leading, premium design and an exceptionally immersive entertainment experience.”

Moto G14: Features and specifications

The Moto G14 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 60Hz, along with stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos. The phone weighs 177g and is 7.99m thick, and it is made of acrylic glass (PMMA).

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The smartphone is powered by the UNISOC T616 Octa-Core Processor under the hood, which is paired with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM. In terms of storage capacity, it gets 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 1TB. The phone runs on Android 13 with an assured upgrade to Android 14. Moreover, Motorola has promised up to 3 years of security updates.

The Moto G14 features a dual camera setup with a primary 50 MP sensor along with a dedicated 2MP macro vision camera. Motorola claims the Quad Pixel technology gives users 4x better low light sensitivity for capturing sharper images.

It also has a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera on the front, which is an 8 MP shooter. In terms of battery life, the Moto G14 gets a 5000mAh battery with 20W Turbo Power charging capability. Other notable features of Moto G14 include IP52 protection, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face recognition, dual SIM support, Motorola gestures, and dual-band Wi-Fi support.

Moto G14: Pricing and availability

The Moto G14 has been announced at a launch price of Rs. 9999, and the pre-orders of the phone have commenced at 12 PM exclusively on Flipkart. As part of the pre-order offers, buyers can avail an instant discount of Rs. 750 on ICICI Bank Cards, along with free screen damage protection worth Rs. 3200.

Moto G14 will be available in two color options - Sky Blue and Steel Grey and can be purchased from Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores on August 8 from 12 PM onwards.