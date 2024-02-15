 Motorola Moto G04 launched in India today: Check specs, price, features, more | Mobile News

Motorola Moto G04 launched in India today: Check specs, price, features, more

Motorola Moto G04 launched today in India. Check launch price, specs, and availability.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Feb 15 2024, 14:45 IST
Motorola announced its new budget smartphone Moto G04. Check details here. (Motorola)

The budget segment in the smartphone market is expanding with new innovations and features. Now, Motorola has announced its new Moto G04 smartphone which comes under the Rs.10000 segment. The smartphone features a 90 Hz display and a 5000mAh battery which is rare to find in this budget smartphone. If you are someone who is looking for the latest smartphone with all the latest features and design then check out what the Moto G04 has in store for the users including specs, features, price, and more.

Moto G04 specifications

The Moto G04 comes with an acrylic glass finish which gives it a premium look in the budget segment. The Moto G04 boosts a 6.6-inch IPS LCD punch-hole display with up to 90 Hz refresh rate and 537nits peak brightness. The smartphone runs on the latest Android 14 version so the users can experience all the new features. For performance, the Moto G04 is powered by a UNISOC T606 chipset to make the smartphone run smoothly.

We are on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

In terms of storage, the Moto G04 offers 4GB and 8GB RAM with expandible 16GB RAM. It comes in two storage variants, 64GB and 128GB with UFS 2.2 storage. The device sports a triple card slot which accommodates 2 SIMs and a Micro SD which is expandable up to 1 TB. For photography, the smartphone features a 16MP AI-powered camera and a 5MP front camera. The camera also supports smart features such as HDR and Portrait mode to capture high-quality images. Additionally, the smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 15W charging. The Moto G04 is also IP52 water-repellent therefore, you do not have to worry about water splashes ruining your experience.

Moto G04 price and availability

The Moto G04 is available in four color options: Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue, and Sunrise Orange. The Moto G04, 4GB and 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 6999 and the 8GB and 128GB storage models are priced at Rs. 7999. The sale for Moto G04 will start on February 22, 2024, on Flipkart, Motorola.in and retail stores.

First Published Date: 15 Feb, 14:24 IST
