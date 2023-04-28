Nab iPhone 12 Mini for 24749! Price drops from a massive 59900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini has received an amazing discount of 14% percent along with exchange and bank offers. You can get the device for under Rs. 25000 now on Flipkart, here is how.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 28 2023, 11:39 IST
iPhone 12 mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini is available with amazing offers on Flipkart.
iPhone 12 mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini is available with amazing offers on Flipkart. Check details here. (Apple)

Finding a compact feature rich smartphone when almost every company is coming up with a big display device is a challenge. And that too if you want an iPhone, the options are limited to iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 12 Mini. But buying an iPhone can also be a costly affair for most people. If you want to buy the compact iPhone 12 Mini and that too under budget, here is an amazing deal for you to grab.

The Apple iPhone 12 Mini can be yours by paying just Rs. 24749 on Flipkart. The handset comes with a display size of 5.4 inches, and is available with amazing offers on Flipkart. With the help of the offers the price of the 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 Mini can be reduced to under Rs. 25000 against its market price of Rs. 59900. Here is all you need to know about the iPhone 12 Mini price drop offer.

iPhone 12 Mini price drop on Flipkart: Offer details

The 64GB Variant of iPhone 12 Mini is available at a discount of 14 percent for Rs. 50999. And the best part is, the cost can be reduced further. All you need to do is opt for the exchange offer and simply exchange your older smartphone. With the help of the exchange offer you will be able to slash the price of the phone further by up to Rs. 26250.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Notably, the reduction in price depends on the model of the phone you will be exchanging and its working condition. On availing both the discount and the exchange offer the price of the phone can come down to Rs. 24749.

Flipkart is also offering one bank offer on iPhone 12 Mini which is 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

iPhone 12 Mini with offers on Flipkart: How to grab

Step 1:

In order to get the iPhone 12 Mini at a discounted rate along with other offers, you can either visit Flipkart's official website or its mobile application.
Step 2:

Search for iPhone 12 Mini and select the colour and size variant of the phone you want to buy.
Step 3:

If you want to buy the phone on exchange, click on ‘Buy with Exchange.’
Step 4:

Click on 'Buy Now' and proceed to complete the payment process. You can avail the bank offers while making payment.

First Published Date: 28 Apr, 11:39 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets