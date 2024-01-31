Icon

New Google Messages beta update lets you set custom chat colours; Know all about it

Google Messages is reportedly getting a Telegram-like feature, one which lets users customize chat bubbles in individual and group RCS chats.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 31 2024, 17:40 IST
Google messages
Users can set custom chat colours in the latest Google Messages beta update. (Pixabay)
Users can set custom chat colours in the latest Google Messages beta update. (Pixabay)

Google Messages is reportedly getting a Telegram-like feature, one which lets users customize chat bubbles. For the unaware, Messages is Google's official messaging platform that uses Rich Communication Services (RCS) to send and receive SMS and MMS. To keep users engaged, Google keeps introducing new features on a regular basis. Earlier this month, it was reported that Google was working on a new feature called Selfie GIFs. Now, the latest Google Messages beta update also brings the ability to tweak your chat bubbles. Know all about this upcoming feature.

Google Messages chat colours feature

According to a Thespandroid report, tipster Assemble Debug spotted a new feature in the latest beta update of Google Messages - the ability to set custom chat colours. Google announced this feature back in December but there was no information about its rollout. Now, it seems like the tech giant is finally rolling it out with the Google Messages beta update titled, “messages.android_20240125_01_RCO0.phone.openbeta_dynamic”.

Using this feature, users can choose from 9 colours for chats. Once a colour is selected, a “Jon Doe changed the theme” text appears in the chosen colour. The report states that users can set custom chat colours in both individual as well as group chats. It is important to note that this feature only works in RCS messages and not normal SMS. Moreover, it is only available to the beta testers and not to the public.

Photomoji in Google Messages

The platform also recently rolled out another feature called Photomoji. It allows users to turn their favourite photos into expressive reactions and stickers. If you've been using Google Messages, you will soon be able to explore this exciting upgrade. To use this feature, simply open Google Messages and navigate to the compose field. There you will find a circular badge over the emoji button. This will indicate that Photomoji is active on your device.

First Published Date: 31 Jan, 17:39 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon