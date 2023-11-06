Icon

Nokia smartphone maker HMD Global has 2 new handsets in the works

According to a recent report, HMD Global, which manufactures Nokia smartphones, may bring two new smartphones under its brand.

HMD Global manufactures Nokia smartphones.
HMD Global manufactures Nokia smartphones.
Nokia smartphone maker HMD Global has been working on a couple of handsets that may see the light of day soon. The CEO of HMD Global Jean Francois Baril revealed in September that the smartphone manufacturer is planning to release new smartphones with their brand name. Now more information about these new smartphones has been leaked. Read here to know all about it in detail.

HMD smartphones

GSMChina has recently observed these HMD phones and according to their report, they are undergoing internal testing. As per the report, this information was obtained from the GSMA IMEI database. The data reveals that the model numbers of these HMD smartphones are N159V and TA-1585. It is speculated that the model TA-1585 is an old Nokia smartphone which will be shown under HMD branding. For those who aren't aware, HMD Global manufactures Nokia smartphones. The technical specifications of these two HMD smartphones haven't been revealed anywhere yet.

When will HMD smartphones launch?

According to a report by 91 Mobiles, HMD Global branded phones are expected to launch by April 2024. It is speculated that these smartphones will be available mainly on online marketing platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, and more. As the leaks suggest, HMD Global might provide OS updates compared to other smartphone brands and can feature stock Android OS same as Nokia phones. The HMD Global will sell both Nokia and its own branded HMD phones together till 2026.

Another report from the Economic Times suggests that HMD Global will launch a variety of products including tablets, feature phones, and IoT devices. The cost of these HMD products is expected to be different from the Nokia products.

Reports also say that HMD Global is likely to manufacture its devices in India and export them to other countries. HMD Global is said to be collaborating with Foxconn, Dixon, and Lava to manufacture its devices in India.

Do note that HMD Global has not revealed any official information or specifications about the two HMD phones. Tech enthusiasts will have to wait until other details are officially revealed.

