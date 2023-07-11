Nothing Phone 2 launched! Check features, specifications, price and more

Nothing Phone 2 is finally here! After weeks of anticipation, Nothing has finally launched its second-generation smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2. Carl Pei's Nothing came to the limelight in 2021 with the launch of the Nothing Ear 1 for its out-of-the-box design. The company's first smartphone, the Nothing Phone 1, featured a unique transparent back with visible internals and a quirky glyph interface, a design strategy that has been uniform throughout the company's entire product line. Now, its successor has been launched, with upgraded specifications. In a somewhat unusual move for a tech company, Carl Pei revealed some details about the device such as its display and chipset weeks ago, and the phone was put up for preorder on Flipkart.

At launch, Carl Pei, CEO and Co-founder of Nothing said, “With Phone (2), we deliver top-notch features while encouraging a more intentional smartphone usage through hardware and software design innovation.”

So, now that the Nothing Phone 2 has launched, here's what it brings.

Nothing Phone 2: Features and specifications

Nothing's second-generation smartphone is a refined version of the Phone 1 and sports a 6.7-inch OLED LTPO display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. For protection, it gets Gorilla Glass on the front as well as the back of the device. But there's no plastic on the smartphone, with Carl Pei claiming you'll only find metal and glass on the smartphone. It is nearly identical to its predecessor in terms of design, except for a few subtle changes to the glyph interface at the back. For instance, the number of LEDs have been increased, and it can now serve as a visual countdown and progress tracker for ride or delivery services.

Perhaps the biggest change is in terms of the processing power. While the Nothing Phone 1 featured a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ 5G chipset, the Nothing Phone 2 has been upgraded to near-flagship level specifications with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 under the hood with up to 12GB RAM. It runs on Nothing OS 2.0 with a new monochrome layout and the possibility to remove app labels.

Like its predecessor, the Nothing Phone 2 gets a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary Sony IMX890 sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. The camera system gets built-in EIS and OIS, as well as the ability to capture videos in 4K at 60fps.

According to Pei, the new camera on the device will include an 18-bit Image Signal Processor (ISP) that will enable users to capture more than 4,000 times more information than the ISP on Nothing Phone 1. The camera gets features like the new Advanced HDR and Motion Capture 2.0.

It also features a 32MP Sony IMX615 selfie shooter that has now been moved to the center for a more symmetrical design. It now supports 1080P video recording at 60fps.

In terms of battery life, the Nothing Phone 2 gets a 4700mAh battery, and the device can be charged up to 50 percent in just under 20 minutes of fast wired charging.

Nothing Phone 2: Pricing

The Nothing Phone 2 starts at Rs. 44999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant costs Rs. 49999. The top-end 12GB RAM and 512GB storage option will cost you Rs. 54999. Nothing Phone 2 is available in two colour options - Black and White.

Those who have purchased the pre-order pass will be able to choose their preferred variant and place their order from 11th July, 9 PM IST till 20th July, 11.59 PM IST via Flipkart. Nothing Phone 2 will go on open sale on Friday, 21 July 12 PM onwards via Flipkart and select retail outlets.

The company is also offering limited-period offers to pre-order pass buyers. You can get an instant discount of Rs. 3000 on Axis and HDFC debit and credit card transactions. There are offers on accessories too. The case for Nothing Phone 2 can be purchased at Rs. 499, the screen protector at Rs. 999, and the 45W power adapter at Rs. 2499.