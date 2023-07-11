Nothing Phone 2 price in India, US, UK, and across the world! Check full list

Nothing Phone 2 has just been launched globally. Check out the full list of prices in India, the US, the UK, and more.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jul 11 2023, 22:10 IST
The Nothing Phone 2 has finally been launched globally, putting at rest all the speculation and rumors over its design, features, specifications, and most importantly price. Nothing Phone 2 launch event has revealed various changes and improvements over its predecessor, the unique Nothing Phone 1. Now, check out the price of Nothing Phone 2 in India, the US, the UK, and other countries. 

The Nothing Phone 2 full price list is mentioned below:

  • The Nothing Phone 2 has been launched at a starting price of $599 in the US. In India, it is priced at Rs. 44,999.
  • Slide-4 Nothing Phone 2 price - detailed: 128GB/8GB: $599 USD / $929 CAD / £579 GBP / €679 EUR
  • Slide-5 Nothing Phone 2 price - detailed: 256GB/12GB: $699 USD / $999 CAD / £629 GBP / €729 EUR
  • Slide-6 Nothing Phone 2 price - detailed: 512GB/12GB: $799 USD / $1,099 CAD / £699 GBP / €849 EUR

Nothing Phone 2 Specs

The improved version of Nothing features a 6.7-inch OLED LTPO display with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. The Nothing Phone 2 comes in three storage variants ranging from 8 GB RAM with 128 GB storage, 12 GB RAM with 256 GB storage, and 12 GB RAM with 512GB storage. The phone will come in two colors grey and white.

The phone's Glyph interface has been upgraded. The phone features a dual set-up camera with a 50 MP primary Sony IMX890 sensor and a 50 MP ultra-wide lens along with a 32 MP Sony IMX615 selfie shooter camera. Additionally, the new camera will include 18-bit Image Signal Processor (ISP) to process camera data up to 4,000 times more information than its predecessor, Phone 1.

Furthermore, the phone is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 along with a 4700mAh battery which charges the phone to 50% in just 20 minutes with its fast wired charging.

With the new Nothing Phone 2, Carl Pei ensures to bring “fun back” to the smartphone market. During the launch event, he also said that the new phone will be a tough competition to the other flagship phones. With its performance upgrade and new features it aims to inspire the youth.

First Published Date: 11 Jul, 21:35 IST
