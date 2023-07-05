OnePlus to launch OnePlus Nord 3, other devices today; check specs and features now

OnePlus will launch OnePlus Nord 3 today, July 5, at its OnePlus Nord Summer launch event to be held at 7 PM IST.

OnePlus
OnePlus is going to launch its latest midrange smartphone OnePlus Nord 3 5G today, July 5. The smartphone will be launched at the OnePlus Nord Summer launch event at 7 PM IST. So far, the company has revealed some details about the smartphone and, based on what we know so far, let's see what is special about this smartphone.

The OnePlus summer event will also see the unveiling of two more new products from OnePlus — the OnePlus Nord CE3 5G smartphone and the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G to launch today

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G will sport a pure and understated design. “I'm excited to be sharing this first look at the OnePlus Nord 3 5G and look forward to sharing more over the next few weeks,” OnePlus COO and President Kinder Liu said through a post on his Twitter handle.

OnePlus has revealed that the OnePlus Nord 3 5G will be available in two colourways — Tempest Gray and Misty Green — which are designed to give two completely different feels to the latest mid-range phone from OnePlus. The company says, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G in Tempest Gray has a textured matte finish, projecting strength and permanence, while the new Misty Green colourway features a glossy hand-feel. OnePlus has also unveiled the back design of the new model and has also revealed that the seamlessly flat 17.12 cm 120Hz Super Fluid display design will come without a plastic screen frame. It will also come with a OnePlus alert slider on the side so you can take control of your notifications and volume levels.

Although a majority of the features are yet to be revealed, we have gathered a few details about the OnePlus Nord 3 5G. The highlight of these details is the camera. This smartphone will use a combination of photography hardware and OnePlus-developed algorithms to give its users a high-quality experience.

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G's main camera sensor is the Sony IMX890, the same 50-megapixel sensor used in this year's flagship phone, the OnePlus 11 5G, and comes equipped with the same optical image stabilisation technology too. It will also feature OnePlus's proprietary photography algorithms — also seen on the OnePlus 11.

“OnePlus Nord 3 5G may be our newest mid-range phone, but that doesn't mean it will give a mid-range photography experience,” said COO and President Liu, in another post on his Twitter handle. “We've taken the core of our flagship OnePlus 11's camera technology and brought it to OnePlus Nord 3 5G to make sure our users get a great experience with every photo they take,” he said.

Other launches at the event

The OnePlus Nord Summer Launch event will also see the unveiling of two more new devices — the OnePlus Nord CE3 5G smartphone and the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r wireless earphones. The OnePlus Nord CE3 5G is expected to come with a 17.02 cm 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED display for an immersive watching experience and a Snapdragon chipset that lends the phone its power. It is being launched in the Aqua Surge colourway.

The second product at the launch event is the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r, the new wireless earphones, which will come with dual microphones and AI Clear Call Algorithm so that you can hear every call loud and clear as all the noise in the background gets blurred out. For all the music lovers in the house, these earphones are equipped with 12.4 mm extra large titanium-coated drivers that offer thumping bass and crisp, dynamic vocals.

The Nord series

In 2022, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G made OnePlus the fastest-growing brand in the 20,000 to 30,000 price segment in H1 2022, as per Counterpoint Research India Smartphone Tracker June 2022. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G also emerged as the top-selling 5G smartphone model in H1 2022, surpassing other industry players, as per the same tracker.

OnePlus' Nord CE 2 Lite 5G earned the tag of the best-selling smartphone model in Q1 2023 capturing the second spot in the premium segment ( 30,000 – 45,000) with a market share of 30 per cent, claims the company. The OnePlus Nord Series rode on the success of these two models as they registered a 40 per cent YoY growth in Q1 2023 in terms of shipments, as per OnePlus.

For the first time in 2022, OnePlus forayed into the hearable and wearable segment with the launch of the OnePlus Nord Buds, OnePlus Nord Buds CE, and the OnePlus Nord Watch, aiming to strengthen the Nord ecosystem.

How can you watch the OnePlus event?

Just click here to watch the event live on July 5, 2023 at 7 pm IST. You can also hit ‘Notify Me' on the OnePlus India website and get a chance to win a brand new OnePlus Nord 3 5G, totally free.

First Published Date: 05 Jul, 13:25 IST
OnePlus to launch OnePlus Nord 3, other devices today; check specs and features now
