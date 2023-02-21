Realme GT3 flagship phone set for launch; charges from 0 to 100% in a jiffy

After the recent launch of the realme GT Neo 5 in China, the company is gearing up to debut its latest flagship, the realme GT3 soon. Realme announced that the flagship smartphone will be launched on 28th February at the Mobile World Congress which is to be held in Barcelona, Spain from February 27 till March 3.

In a recent press release, realme announced, “realme, the most trusted smartphone brand, has announced the debut of realme GT3, its next-gen flagship on February 28th at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain.”

The standout feature of the realme GT3 is its charging speed. As per realme, the realme GT3 will feature 240W charging capability, which is the highest charging speed in any smartphone till now.

Realme GT3: Reported specs

According to reports, the realme GT3 is expected to be a rebranded realme GT Neo 5 which launched in China earlier this month. The phone made its debut with two variants, one of which features 240W charging support. Thus, it is expected to be rebranded as the realme GT3. With 240W fast charging capabilities, the realme GT3 will charge from 0% to 100% in just 9 minutes 30 seconds and 0% to 50% in just 4 minutes.

According to the teaser image shared by realme, the realme GT3 will feature two circular cutouts at the back housing a triple camera system with space for RGB light alongside it. The LED flash module is placed next to the cameras. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset which also powers the realme GT Neo 5. The realme GT3 will reportedly come in a standard black colour with matte finish.