    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Realme GT3 flagship phone set for launch; charges from 0 to 100% in a jiffy

    Realme is all set to introduce its latest flagship, the realme GT3 on February 28 at the Mobile World Congress to be held in Barcelona.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 21 2023, 16:38 IST
    In Pics: Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca Cola edition priced at Rs. 20999 on launch
    Realme 10 Pro Coca Cola edition
    1/5 The Coca-Cola edition has the same specifications as the standard Realme 10 Pro launched earlier in India in December, except for the design and new theme which matches the Coca-Cola aesthetics. For example, you can choose icons and an official Coca-Cola ringtone. (realme)
    image caption
    2/5 Performance is based on the Snapdragon 695 chipset and a 5000mAh capacity battery with support for 33W wired charging out-of-the-box. It features a 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate.  (realme)
    image caption
    3/5 For photography, it boasts a 108MP rear camera sensor along with a 2MP portrait sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie sensor. Even the dual-camera setup is outlined in red colour, while the left side has a black colour tone.  (realme)
    image caption
    4/5 The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition is packaged in a special set that includes the charger and cable, along with some special gifts to celebrate the collaboration between the two brands. The box includes stickers and a SIM ejector pin which is designed just like a can opener of coke.  (realme)
    image caption
    5/5 The Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition is priced at Rs. 20999 in India for the 8GB RAM option. Its limited-time flash sale begins today in India through Realme channels and Flipkart, so you need to hurry to nab it. It is important to note that the original Realme 10 Pro has a starting price of Rs. 18999 for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. After this, the first sale will begin on 14th February at 12:00 PM.  (realme)
    realme GT3
    View all Images
    Realme will debut its latest flagship, the realme GT3 on February 28. (realme)

    After the recent launch of the realme GT Neo 5 in China, the company is gearing up to debut its latest flagship, the realme GT3 soon. Realme announced that the flagship smartphone will be launched on 28th February at the Mobile World Congress which is to be held in Barcelona, Spain from February 27 till March 3.

    In a recent press release, realme announced, “realme, the most trusted smartphone brand, has announced the debut of realme GT3, its next-gen flagship on February 28th at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain.”

    The standout feature of the realme GT3 is its charging speed. As per realme, the realme GT3 will feature 240W charging capability, which is the highest charging speed in any smartphone till now.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Realme GT3: Reported specs

    According to reports, the realme GT3 is expected to be a rebranded realme GT Neo 5 which launched in China earlier this month. The phone made its debut with two variants, one of which features 240W charging support. Thus, it is expected to be rebranded as the realme GT3. With 240W fast charging capabilities, the realme GT3 will charge from 0% to 100% in just 9 minutes 30 seconds and 0% to 50% in just 4 minutes.

    According to the teaser image shared by realme, the realme GT3 will feature two circular cutouts at the back housing a triple camera system with space for RGB light alongside it. The LED flash module is placed next to the cameras. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset which also powers the realme GT Neo 5. The realme GT3 will reportedly come in a standard black colour with matte finish.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 21 Feb, 16:38 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Realme GT3 flagship phone set for launch; charges from 0 to 100% in a jiffy
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Camera flash notification alert
    Use camera flash as notification alert on Androids and iPhones with this trick
    iPhone
    This HIDDEN iPhone keyboard trick will help you write quickly
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new
    God of War Ragnarok
    Play 3 hours of God of War: Ragnarok for FREE! Special offer for PlayStation Plus Premium users
    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a
    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a is out; Cherry blossom biome added! Check how to download
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Reviewers rave for 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game despite backlash
    Tencent
    China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba