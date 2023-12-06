Redmi 13C 5G LAUNCHED in India! Check features, specs, and more

Adding to its already vast portfolio of affordable smartphones, Xiaomi has announced the launch of Redmi 13C 5G in India. With the introduction of this smartphone, Xiaomi aims to democratize 5G technology in the country. The company claims that the Redmi 13C 5G promises to deliver 5G to its true potential no matter where you are. So, if you're interested in this device, then check out the Redmi 13C 5G's features, specifications, price, and more.

Redmi 13C 5G: Features and specifications

The newly launched Redmi 13C 5G sports a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It gets Corning Gorilla Glass on top for protection against drops. Under the hood, it gets a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. Xiaomi has also bumped up the base storage to 128GB, ensuring that even the lowest-variant users don't run out of storage space too easily. And if they do, it can be expanded up to 1TB via a MicroSD card. Users can also take advantage of the virtual RAM feature to expand it to 16GB. On the back, you get an AI dual camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, whereas there is an 8MP selfie camera on the front.

In terms of looks, the smartphone gets a Star Trail design at the back and is available in three colours - Startrail Black, Startrail Silver, and Startrail Green.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The Redmi 13C 5G gets a side-mounted Quick Unlock fingerprint scanner. All these features are backed by a 5000mAh battery, and the device gets a USB Type-C port at the bottom. There's also 18W fast charging support on the Redmi 13C 5G.

Redmi 13C 5G: Pricing and availability

The Redmi 13C 5G is available in 3 variants. The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant has a special launch price of Rs. 9999, whereas the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 11499. Meanwhile, the top variant gets 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and is priced at Rs. 13499.

Buyers can get an instant discount of Rs. 1000 on ICICI Bank Credit Card full swipe, as well as Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions. There's also an Rs. 1000 exchange bonus if you trade in your existing Xiaomi device.

The Redmi 13C 5G will go on sale starting December 16 at 12:00 PM IST and will be available for purchase at Mi.com, Amazon, and Xiaomi retail stores.