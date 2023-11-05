Icon

Redmi phones under 30000: Check out the prices, features, and more

From Redmi Note 12 to Redmi 9 Power, try out the 5 top Redmi smartphones under 30000.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 05 2023, 16:56 IST
Icon
Amazon Kickstarter Sale: Get up to 40% off on Samsung, Sony, Redmi and LG TVs
Redmi phones under 30000
1/6 Amazon Kickstarter Sale 2023: Don't miss out on this five-day extravaganza! The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is just around the corner. Before the big event, the e-commerce giant has rolled out the "Kickstarter" deals with up to 40% off on TVs from renowned brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and more. Avail ultimate flexibility with attractive offers, including no-cost EMI, exchange deals, and extended warranties. Additionally, seize an extra 10% discount with SBI cards. Discover a wide array of new deals and best sellers to transform your home entertainment experience. Elevate your viewing experience while maximising savings during this unmissable event. Don't miss out on this limited-time Amazon sale opportunity. (Pexels)
image caption
2/6 Sony Bravia 55 inch 4K Smart TV: Grab the Sony Bravia TV 55 inch at just Rs. 56,990, a 43% discount. This smart TV's powerful processor utilises algorithms to reduce noise and enhance details. The Sony Bravia TV can automatically switch to game mode, reducing input lag and improving responsiveness. (Amazon)
image caption
3/6 Samsung 43 inch Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: The Samsung smart TV 43 inches is now available at Rs. 32,990, a 38% discount during the Amazon kickstarter sale. Stay connected with your loved ones through Google Meet video calling using the slim-fit camera. Samsung's One Billion True Colours bring reality to your TV screen, representing existing colours in their natural state. (Amazon)
image caption
4/6 LG (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: The LG 55 Inch TV is a perfect option within a bargain price range of Rs. 41,990, a 48% discount during the Amazon Sale. This smart LED TV supports almost all OTT platforms and apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, SonyLIV, Discovery+, Youtube, etc. With a 4K ultra HD display and 60 Hz refresh rate, this LG TV offers an exceptional viewing experience. Additional features of this Android TV include WebOS 22 with user profiles, filmmaker mode, HDR 10 Pro and HLG, game optimizer, ALLM, HGIG Mode, AI brightness control, and AI Sound. (Amazon)
image caption
5/6 Samsung (55 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: Amazon sale 2023 offers an unbeatable discount of up to 26 percent on this Samsung TV, and you can make it yours at just Rs. 47,990. This LED TV comes with 3 HDMI and 1 USB port for easy connectivity with set-top boxes, gaming consoles, hard drives, and other USB devices. The 20W sound output-2CH, powerful speakers with Q-Symphony, and mobile camera support provide more reasons to buy this TV. (Amazon)
image caption
6/6 Hisense 43 inch Smart LED Google TV: The Hisense 43 inch Smart LED Google TV is now available at Rs. 29,990, a 33% discount. During the Amazon Sale 2023. This 43 inch smart TV offers a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees and multiple connectivity options, including 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. Moreover, the offered Hisense TV comes with a 10-bit display panel and is appreciated for its bezel-less floating design. With the ability to deliver 4K ultra HD resolution (3840x2160), this smart TV comes in the dimension of ‎96.3 x 23.3 x 61.1 cm. (Amazon)
Redmi phones under 30000
icon View all Images
Redmi phones under 30000: Redmi offers a vast range of mid-range smartphones, choose for yourself according to your needs and budget. (Xiaomi)

Redmi phones under 30000: Xiaomi Redmi is a well-established smartphone brand in India. It has a vast range of smartphones available from budget to premium levels. If you are in search of a mid-range smartphone, you can try Redmi smartphones. Diwali is around the corner and this is the best time to get a tech upgrade on your smartphone without hurting your budget too much. Given below is a list of the top 5 Redmi phones under 30000. Check out their features, prices, and more.

Redmi Note 12 (Ice Blue, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

The Redmi Note 12 features with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 Octa-core processor built on a 6nm TSMC process. It sports a 6.67 AMOLED display with a 120Hz AdaptiveSync feature, providing vibrant visuals with Corning Gorilla Glass protection for added durability. This smartphone comes with a 50MP triple camera system that offers various modes, including Ultrawide, Macro, and Night Mode for versatile photography. It's powered by a 5000mAh battery and comes with a 33W charger for quick charging. MIUI 14 with Android 13 provides a user-friendly interface, and the phone has additional features like a side fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, and IP53 rating for water and dust resistance. The Maximum Retail Price of this smartphone is Rs. 18999.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0C1GKQ79V-1

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power (Power Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch display that provides a spacious viewing experience, and the phone offers Wi-Fi connectivity. It's also designed with bumper edges, skidproof features, and is waterproof and shock-absorbing. The Maximum Retail Price of this smartphone is Rs.18999.

B09Y64H8VS-2

 

Poco F1 by Xiaomi (Rosso Red, 6GB RAM, SD 845, 128GB Storage)

The Poco F1 by Xiaomi features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and 6GB of RAM. The dual-camera system and 20MP front-facing camera. It comes with a 128GB of storage. This phone is manufactured in India and comes with a warranty for both the device and its accessories. It's built for performance with its powerful processor and 10nm architecture. The maximum retail price of this smartphone is Rs.24999.

B07JQBLTFM-3

Redmi 12C (Royal Blue, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The Redmi 12C is a budget-friendly option that comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor and comes with a 1GHz GPU. It has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be virtually expanded. The 50MP AI dual camera system ensures decent photography options. The 17cm HD+ display features scratch-resistant glass and oleophobic coating, and a 5000mAh battery powers the phone. It also features Dual-band Wi-Fi support ensuring strong connectivity. The maximum Retail Price of this smartphone is Rs.15999.

B0BYN1GM6V-4

Redmi 9 Power (Fiery Red, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The Redmi 9 Power features a massive 6000mAh battery. This smartphone comes with a 48MP quad-camera system. It runs a Snapdragon 662 processor and offers decent performance. With 128GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, it's well-suited for budget-conscious consumers. The Maximum Retail Price of this smartphone is Rs. 15999.

B089MS6LQZ-5

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Nov, 16:53 IST
Home Mobile News Redmi phones under 30000: Check out the prices, features, and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

video games
Franco-German TV channel finds niche in high-brow video games
Mauga
Overwatch 2 introduces new hero Mauga: Know his abilities, and how to try him out
GTA 5
GTA 6 leak: 5 groundbreaking features seen in leaked footage
Fortnite No Build Mode
Fortnite Chapter 4: New season coming! Here is what to expect and the release date
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: From police recognition to fences, features it could borrow from Red Dead Redemption 2
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon