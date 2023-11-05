Redmi phones under 30000: Check out the prices, features, and more

Redmi phones under 30000: Xiaomi Redmi is a well-established smartphone brand in India. It has a vast range of smartphones available from budget to premium levels. If you are in search of a mid-range smartphone, you can try Redmi smartphones. Diwali is around the corner and this is the best time to get a tech upgrade on your smartphone without hurting your budget too much. Given below is a list of the top 5 Redmi phones under 30000. Check out their features, prices, and more.

Redmi Note 12 (Ice Blue, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

The Redmi Note 12 features with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 Octa-core processor built on a 6nm TSMC process. It sports a 6.67 AMOLED display with a 120Hz AdaptiveSync feature, providing vibrant visuals with Corning Gorilla Glass protection for added durability. This smartphone comes with a 50MP triple camera system that offers various modes, including Ultrawide, Macro, and Night Mode for versatile photography. It's powered by a 5000mAh battery and comes with a 33W charger for quick charging. MIUI 14 with Android 13 provides a user-friendly interface, and the phone has additional features like a side fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, and IP53 rating for water and dust resistance. The Maximum Retail Price of this smartphone is Rs. 18999.

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power (Power Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch display that provides a spacious viewing experience, and the phone offers Wi-Fi connectivity. It's also designed with bumper edges, skidproof features, and is waterproof and shock-absorbing. The Maximum Retail Price of this smartphone is Rs.18999.

Poco F1 by Xiaomi (Rosso Red, 6GB RAM, SD 845, 128GB Storage)

The Poco F1 by Xiaomi features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and 6GB of RAM. The dual-camera system and 20MP front-facing camera. It comes with a 128GB of storage. This phone is manufactured in India and comes with a warranty for both the device and its accessories. It's built for performance with its powerful processor and 10nm architecture. The maximum retail price of this smartphone is Rs.24999.

Redmi 12C (Royal Blue, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The Redmi 12C is a budget-friendly option that comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor and comes with a 1GHz GPU. It has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be virtually expanded. The 50MP AI dual camera system ensures decent photography options. The 17cm HD+ display features scratch-resistant glass and oleophobic coating, and a 5000mAh battery powers the phone. It also features Dual-band Wi-Fi support ensuring strong connectivity. The maximum Retail Price of this smartphone is Rs.15999.

Redmi 9 Power (Fiery Red, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The Redmi 9 Power features a massive 6000mAh battery. This smartphone comes with a 48MP quad-camera system. It runs a Snapdragon 662 processor and offers decent performance. With 128GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, it's well-suited for budget-conscious consumers. The Maximum Retail Price of this smartphone is Rs. 15999.

