Samsung Galaxy A54, Samsung Galaxy A34 Pricing, Specs LEAKED ahead of launch

After the launch of its flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 series, Samsung is gearing up to launch two smartphones in its mid-range segment – the Samsung Galaxy A34 and Samsung Galaxy A54. Although Samsung had earlier confirmed the launch date of the smartphones as March 16, very few details regarding the features and specifications of the devices were revealed. However, there's no such thing as a secret anymore and details such as pricing and specifications have been leaked.

According to a report by GSMArena, the pricing and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A34 and Samsung Galaxy A54 have been listed on an Austrian retailer's website, giving people an idea of what to expect from Samsung's upcoming mid-range smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A34 details

According to the listing, the Samsung Galaxy A34 will be powered by the Dimensity 1080 processor along with a 5,000mAh battery. It will have a 6.6-inch 120Hz display with a notch at the top and will reportedly run on One UI 5.0 based on Android 13. The rear camera setup will be a triple one, having 48MP+8MP+5MP sensors while the selfie shooter will be a 13MP sensor. The Samsung Galaxy A34 will be IP67 dust and water resistant.

Coming to the pricing, the Samsung Galaxy A34 will be available in two variants. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will be reportedly priced at EUR 390 (around Rs. 35000) while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant will be priced at EUR 460 (around 40000). It will be available in four colours - Awesome Violet, Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite and Awesome Silver.

Samsung Galaxy A54 details

The higher end Samsung Galaxy A54 will sport a 6.4-inch HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a punch hole instead of a notch. It will reportedly be powered by a Exynos 1380 processor. In terms of battery, it will have a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. The Samsung Galaxy A54 will have a triple camera setup at the back with 50MP+12MP+5MP sensors and a 32MP selfie shooter. It will also run on One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box and will be IP67 dust and water resistant.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 will also be available in two variants. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will be priced at EUR 500 (around 45000), while the 8GB RAM and 256GB variant will be priced at EUR 550 (around 48000).

Both the smartphones, Samsung Galaxy A54 and Samsung Galaxy A34 will officially launch on March 16.