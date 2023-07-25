Samsung Galaxy F34 5G announced! Now, take 4 videos and 4 photos in a single shot

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will be held tomorrow and surprisingly, Samsung has announced the launch of the Galaxy F34 5G smartphone today in India. The budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy F34 5G is exclusively meant for the Indian market.

Since there is a lot of competition between mid-range smartphones in India, it would be interesting to see how this new model is going to compete. This new addition to Samsung's popular Galaxy F series will come with a 50MP (OIS) No Shake Camera, a 120Hz Super AMOLED display to elevate the viewing experience, and a 6000mAh battery. Let's take a look at it in detail.

Camera Performance

Galaxy F34 5G will feature a 50MP (OIS) No Shake Camera to shoot high-resolution and shake-free photos and videos, eliminating blurred images caused by hand tremors or accidental shakes. Galaxy F34 5G will also sport the Fun Mode, which has 16 different inbuilt lens effects allowing millennial and Gen Z consumers to express themselves through their smartphone camera. The smartphone will come with another revolutionary camera feature, Single Take, that can capture up to 4 videos and 4 photos in a single shot.

Display

Galaxy F34 5G will offer an unparalleled viewing experience with 120Hz Super AMOLED display. With Vision Booster technology and 1000 Nits peak brightness, users will get an immersive viewing experience even in bright sunlight, while the 120Hz refresh rate will enable smooth scrolling while browsing.

Battery performance

Galaxy F34 5G will come with a segment-leading 6000mAh battery, enabling long sessions of browsing and binge-watching. With a battery life that will last up to 2 days, Galaxy F34 5G will let users stay connected, entertained, and productive without interruption.

As of now, the phone's processor and official launch date have not been confirmed by the brand. However, there are indications that it might be released as early as next month. The teaser image suggests that the phone will be offered in two colors: Black and Green. The price and availability of this model have also not been confirmed yet. Interestingly, some speculations point towards it being a customized variant of the recently launched Samsung Galaxy M34, which is already available on Amazon.