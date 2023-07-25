Samsung Galaxy F34 5G announced! Now, take 4 videos and 4 photos in a single shot

Just a day ahead of the Samsung Unpacked event, Samsung has launched a new model in its Galaxy F series.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 25 2023, 17:55 IST
Check out the 5 best Samsung single-door refrigerators available on Amazon
image caption
1/5 Samsung 189 L Single Door Refrigerator RR21C2H25S8/HL, Silver is first in the list which is available on Amazon with 35% initial discount making its price fall to just Rs. 16990 from Rs. 25999. It comes featured with 171ltr fresh food capacity, 18-litre freezer capacity, 5 bottle storage, anti-bacterial gasket and toughened glass shelves. (Amazon)
image caption
2/5 Second one is Samsung 223 L Single Door Refrigerator RR24C2Y23S8/NL, Silver, which comes with 25% initial discount on Amazon making it available to you for just Rs. 17290 instead of Rs. 22999. This refrigerator comes featured with 205ltr fresh food capacity, 18-litre freezer capacity, 6 bottle storage, anti-bacterial gasket and toughened glass shelves  (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 Third one in the list is Samsung 189 L Single Door Refrigerator RR21C2F24DX/HL, Luxe Brown, Amazon is offering 29% initial discount on it making its price go down to Rs. 17090 from Rs. 23999. You get features like 171 ltr fresh food capacity, 18-litre freezer capacity, 5 bottle storage, anti-bacterial gasket, Digi touch cool 5 in 1 and 4-star rating with it. (Amazon)
Next option in the list is Samsung 189 L Single Door Refrigerator RR21C2E24RZ/HL, Midnight Blossom Red. This amazing Samsung refrigerator is available on Amazon with 31% discount which means you can buy it for just Rs. 16560 instead of Rs. 23999. This Samsung refrigerator features 171 ltr fresh food capacity, 18-litre freezer capacity, 5 bottle storage, anti-bacterial gasket, Digi touch cool 5 in 1 and 4-star rating.
4/5 Next option in the list is Samsung 189 L Single Door Refrigerator RR21C2E24RZ/HL, Midnight Blossom Red. This amazing Samsung refrigerator is available on Amazon with 31% discount which means you can buy it for just Rs. 16560 instead of Rs. 23999. This Samsung refrigerator features 171 ltr fresh food capacity, 18-litre freezer capacity, 5 bottle storage, anti-bacterial gasket, Digi touch cool 5 in 1 and 4-star rating. (Amazon)
image caption
5/5 Last one in the list is Samsung 183 L Single Door Refrigerator RR20C1723U8/HL, Saffron Blue. Which is available on Amazon at the price of Rs. 14890 instead of Rs. 19999 due to the 26% initial discount on it. You can get features like 165 ltr fresh food capacity, 18-litre freezer capacity, 5 bottle storage, anti-bacterial gasket and 3-star rating with it. (Amazon)
Price and availability of the Samsung Galaxy F34 5G have not been confirmed yet.
View all Images
Price and availability of the Samsung Galaxy F34 5G have not been confirmed yet. (samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will be held tomorrow and surprisingly, Samsung has announced the launch of the Galaxy F34 5G smartphone today in India. The budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy F34 5G is exclusively meant for the Indian market.

Since there is a lot of competition between mid-range smartphones in India, it would be interesting to see how this new model is going to compete. This new addition to Samsung's popular Galaxy F series will come with a 50MP (OIS) No Shake Camera, a 120Hz Super AMOLED display to elevate the viewing experience, and a 6000mAh battery. Let's take a look at it in detail.

Camera Performance

Galaxy F34 5G will feature a 50MP (OIS) No Shake Camera to shoot high-resolution and shake-free photos and videos, eliminating blurred images caused by hand tremors or accidental shakes. Galaxy F34 5G will also sport the Fun Mode, which has 16 different inbuilt lens effects allowing millennial and Gen Z consumers to express themselves through their smartphone camera. The smartphone will come with another revolutionary camera feature, Single Take, that can capture up to 4 videos and 4 photos in a single shot.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Display

Galaxy F34 5G will offer an unparalleled viewing experience with 120Hz Super AMOLED display. With Vision Booster technology and 1000 Nits peak brightness, users will get an immersive viewing experience even in bright sunlight, while the 120Hz refresh rate will enable smooth scrolling while browsing.

Battery performance

Galaxy F34 5G will come with a segment-leading 6000mAh battery, enabling long sessions of browsing and binge-watching. With a battery life that will last up to 2 days, Galaxy F34 5G will let users stay connected, entertained, and productive without interruption.

As of now, the phone's processor and official launch date have not been confirmed by the brand. However, there are indications that it might be released as early as next month. The teaser image suggests that the phone will be offered in two colors: Black and Green. The price and availability of this model have also not been confirmed yet. Interestingly, some speculations point towards it being a customized variant of the recently launched Samsung Galaxy M34, which is already available on Amazon.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Jul, 17:40 IST
Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy F34 5G announced! Now, take 4 videos and 4 photos in a single shot
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets