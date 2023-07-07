Samsung Galaxy M34 5G launched! Mid-range powerhouse packs big battery, 50MP camera

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G has been launched in India with 6,000mAh Battery and a 50MP Camera! What else is special? Check price, specs, more.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 07 2023, 14:03 IST
Samsung Galaxy M34
View all Images
Samsung unveils its new phone, Samsung Galaxy M34 5G in India. (Ijaj Khan / HT Tech)

Samsung has officially launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy M34 5G, in India. The anticipation surrounding this phone has been high, and now take a look at whether it lives up to the hype. Let's explore everything there is to know about the Galaxy M34, including its price, availability, specifications, and standout features.

The Galaxy M34 5G comes in two variants: one with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, and another with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The entry variant comes at Rs. 16999. Starting from July 16, interested buyers can make their purchases exclusively through Amazon India.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G: Key specifications and features

Display: One of the highlights of the Galaxy M34 5G is its impressive display. Sporting a 16.42cm sAMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, coupled with Gorilla glass 5 for ultimate protection. This phone offers a bright and vibrant viewing experience, making it ideal for watching videos and playing games.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Performance: The Galaxy M34 5G is powered by Samsung's in-house chip, the Exynos 1280, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Camera: Another notable aspect of the Galaxy M34 5G is its unshakable camera setup. The phone boasts a triple rear camera configuration, featuring a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. Additionally, it comes with a 13MP front-facing camera for capturing stunning selfies.

Battery: One of the standout features of the Galaxy M34 5G is its massive 6,000mAh battery, making it one of the largest batteries found in a mid-range smartphone. It is also equipped with 25W fast charging support, ensuring quick and convenient recharging.

Software: The Galaxy M34 5G operates on Android 13, accompanied by Samsung's user interface, One UI 4.1. Users can expect to receive two years of Android OS updates and five years of security updates.

In short, the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is a solid mid-range smartphone. It has a good display, a powerful processor, a versatile camera, and a long-lasting battery. The phone is also priced competitively. If you're looking for a new mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy M34 5G is definitely worth considering.

First Published Date: 07 Jul, 14:03 IST
