Samsung Galaxy M55 5G to launch soon? Leaked design renders reveal more details including colours

Rumors and leaks surrounding the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G have intensified, providing insights into its design and specifications.

By: MOHAMMAD REHAN KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 29 2024, 13:53 IST
Samsung Galaxy M54
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is rumored to feature a Snapdragon chipset and advanced camera features. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is rumored to feature a Snapdragon chipset and advanced camera features. (Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is the latest Samsung smartphone to gather hype online, with rumors and leaks circulating about its upcoming launch. Recent leaks have given information on its design and critical specs, implying an upcoming release.

Design Renders Unveiled

According to reports from MSPowerUser, alleged design renders of the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G have surfaced, revealing a sleek device with slim bezels and a centered hole-punch slot for the front camera sensor. The renderings show the device in two colors: black and light green, weighing 180g, reported gadgets360.

On the back panel, the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is expected to feature a triple rear camera unit housed in three separate circular slots, alongside an LED flash unit. The power button and volume rockers are located on the right edge for easy access.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and up to 12GB of RAM. It is expected to arrive in two storage options: 128GB and 256GB, with support for up to 1TB of storage expansion via a microSD card. The device is likely to run on Android 14-based One UI and receive five generations of OS updates along with 5 years of security updates.

Triple Rear Camera Setup

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is rumored to include a flexible triple rear camera system that includes a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The front camera is said to include a 50-megapixel sensor, allowing for high-quality selfies and video chats.

The smartphone is stated to be powered by a powerful 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired Super Fast Charging 2.0 compatibility, assuring long-lasting performance. An on-display fingerprint scanner with Samsung Knox Vault may be included in the security features, offering increased privacy and safety. The device is also likely to offer Dolby Atmos audio, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC for seamless communication.

With these exciting specifications and features, the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G is poised to make a significant impact in the mid-range smartphone market upon its anticipated launch.

    Trending Gadgets

