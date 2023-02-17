    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus price drop! Buy it for 49999 after Samsung Galaxy S23 launch

    The launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series has seen the price of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus take a huge dip and it can be yours for just Rs. 49999 on Flipkart this way.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 17 2023, 11:29 IST
    Samsung Galaxy S23 series at a glance: Big specs at iPhone 14 rivalling prices
    image caption
    1/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series has a starting price of Rs. 74999 for the Galaxy S23 and goes up to Rs. 154999 for the top-spec Galaxy S23 Ultra. (HT Tech )
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
    2/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series relies on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with a boosted performance core. The phones also come with One UI 5.1 based on Android 13. (HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series offers 1750 nits of peak brightness, 120Hz variable refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor as standard, The Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a QuadHD+ resolution display. (HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/6 Samsung uses a new 200MP camera sensor and a wider OIS tech on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, promising better photography. Cameras on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus remain unchanged.
    image caption
    5/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a big 5000mAh battery while Galaxy S23 Plus has a 4700mAh battery. The Galaxy S23 has a 3900mAh battery. 
    image caption
    6/6 Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus
    Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
    View all Images
    There’s an amazing offer live on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. (HT Tech)

    Samsung recently unveiled its highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S23 series, and it has earned plaudits all around. As a direct result of this launch, the prices of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series have plunged hugely. One of these offers is live on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus which can be bought dirt cheap on Flipkart!

    Although it is usually priced at a premium, its price has plunged after the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. After applying all the offers, you can buy it right now for just Rs. 49999. Here's how.

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Discount

    The 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus was originally priced at Rs. 101999. However, Flipkart has announced an amazing offer where it can be yours for just Rs. 49999. Flipkart is initially offering a massive Rs. 32000 discount on Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. After discount, Samsung's flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 69999.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Moreover, you can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Exchange Offer

    Flipkart is also offering an amazing exchange offer on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. You can get up to Rs. 20000 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus if you exchange your old smartphone. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange offer availability in your area.

    Both these offers combined take down the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus to just Rs. 49999, which is even cheaper than the iPhone 12!

    B09SH9DVL3

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Bank Offer

    You can also avail bank offers to make this deal even sweeter! Get 10 percent off up to Rs. 1000 on HSBC Bank Credit Card and EMI, and IndusInd Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. Moreover, get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card transactions. Customers will also receive a surprise cashback coupon which is valid till November 2023.

    First Published Date: 17 Feb, 11:29 IST

    First Published Date: 17 Feb, 11:29 IST
