Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus price drop! Buy it for 49999 after Samsung Galaxy S23 launch

Samsung recently unveiled its highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S23 series, and it has earned plaudits all around. As a direct result of this launch, the prices of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series have plunged hugely. One of these offers is live on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus which can be bought dirt cheap on Flipkart!

Although it is usually priced at a premium, its price has plunged after the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. After applying all the offers, you can buy it right now for just Rs. 49999. Here's how.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Discount

The 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus was originally priced at Rs. 101999. However, Flipkart has announced an amazing offer where it can be yours for just Rs. 49999. Flipkart is initially offering a massive Rs. 32000 discount on Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. After discount, Samsung's flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 69999.

Moreover, you can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Exchange Offer

Flipkart is also offering an amazing exchange offer on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. You can get up to Rs. 20000 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus if you exchange your old smartphone. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange offer availability in your area.

Both these offers combined take down the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus to just Rs. 49999, which is even cheaper than the iPhone 12!

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Bank Offer

You can also avail bank offers to make this deal even sweeter! Get 10 percent off up to Rs. 1000 on HSBC Bank Credit Card and EMI, and IndusInd Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. Moreover, get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card transactions. Customers will also receive a surprise cashback coupon which is valid till November 2023.