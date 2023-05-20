Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price SLASHED! Save thousands with this deal

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus gets a massive price cut on Amazon as it comes down to Rs. 64299. Check the details of the deal here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 20 2023, 11:14 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23
Know the details of this cool Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price cut. (HT Tech)
Big discounts on smartphones are typically reserved for older models and midrange devices that have undergone multiple sales cycles. Rarely, do new launches witness a big price cut. However, if you are looking to upgrade your smartphone, you can take advantage of a rare deal where you can buy a new premium smartphone with the opportunity to save thousands. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, 256GB variant, has some exciting offers that will allow you to buy it at a discounted price.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus gets a 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens. The camera comes with features such as enhanced nightography, multi-frame video processing, and more. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is backed by a 4,700 mAh battery coupled with up to 45W wired fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus deal on Amazon

The price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 8GB + 256GB variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 116999. But, there is a splendid discount on the smartphone. As per the details of this Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price cut offer, you get a flat 19 percent discount. This is a cool Rs. 22000 off on the Samsung flagship. After this discount, you only need to pay Rs. 94999. This part of the deal can be claimed without any exchange deals, bank offers, or any other loophole. This is a good discount in itself. But if you still find this price a little outside your affordability, you can slice off another large chunk of the price with the inclusion of the exchange offer.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BT9DV9Q4

Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs. 30700 on the product. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. But, not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need a recent and expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus home for just Rs. 64299. This way you are saving a whopping Rs. 52700.

First Published Date: 20 May, 11:13 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets