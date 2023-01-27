    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy S23 to have the toughest glass on any smartphone!

    Samsung Galaxy S23 series to use Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protection. Check all details here.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 27 2023, 15:07 IST
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    Samsung Galaxy S23 series to have Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protection. (Evan Blass)
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    Samsung Galaxy S23 series to have Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protection. (Evan Blass)

    It is barely a week before the world gets to bask in the glory of Samsung's 2023 flagship phones. The Galaxy S23 series teasers are building up the excitement and the leaks have…well… left nothing to the imagination. We know what the phones will look like and what they will pack inside. A brand new 200MP camera sensor for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, a boosted Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and new designs for the standard Galaxy S23 models promise a lot. And now, we know that these phones will be more durable than ever.

    Corning, the makes of Gorilla Glass, has confirmed that Samsung is using its latest Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the entire Galaxy S23 series. Hence, the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra will all use the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for their protection. This will be a notable bump from the Gorilla Glass Victus Plus from the Galaxy S22 series.

    Galaxy S23 series to use stronger glass

    The Gorilla Glass Victus 2 was announced in November 2022 and promises better drop resistance on concrete surfaces. At the same time, Corning promises scratch resistance on the same levels as Gorilla Glass Victus. Hence, these phones may scratch in harsh conditions but your phone will have a better chance of surviving a drop on hard surfaces like concrete.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    The Galaxy S23 series is expected to boast of top-level specs and a great user experience. The phones are expected to run a boosted Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with an overclocked performance core. This time, the Galaxy S23 series will only use the Snapdragon chip across all the markets; no Exynos chips for the 2023 markets. The S23 Ultra will use a new 200MP camera sensor that should improve night photography performance and overall videography performance.

    Samsung is also settling for a new design on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus, both of which ditch the camera hump and only have the lens islands. Rumours suggest slightly hiked prices for the Galaxy S23 series this year to rival the new Apple iPhone 14 series.

     

    First Published Date: 27 Jan, 15:07 IST
    Samsung Galaxy S23 to have the toughest glass on any smartphone!
