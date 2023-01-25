Samsung Galaxy S23 to outshine iPhone 14 with this display upgrade! Check it out

Samsung Galaxy S23 to feature a much brighter display than its predecessor, suggests a new leak.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is just around the corner and prior to that, leaks are revealing every minute detail that Samsung would love to treasure for the launch event. The Galaxy S23 series is getting a new design (for the standard models only), a more powerful and capable Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a camera sensor for the S23 Ultra, and then some more. We even have a rough idea about the pricing and it seems Samsung could be offering a much better deal than what Apple is capable of with its iPhone 14. A new leak only strengthens that notion.

Based on a tip from Roland Quandt, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is going to feature the same peak brightness level of 1750 nits for the entire lineup. This means that the base Galaxy S23 will have the same peak brightness as the Plus and Ultra models. This also means that with a peak brightness of 1750 nits, Samsung's base Galaxy S23 will have a much brighter display than the one of the Apple iPhone 14, which is rated to have a peak brightness of just 1200 nits.

Samsung Galaxy S23 to have brighter display

On the other hand, the top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra with the same 1750 nits of peak brightness will not be as bright as the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, both of which boast of 2000 nits of peak brightness.

We tested out the Galaxy S22 Ultra last year and with its 1750 nits of peak brightness, it was easy to use outdoors. However, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is easy to look at under the bright Sun.

Samsung's S23 series will also have another advantage with the display design – a single hole cutout for the camera liberates more space than the notch and Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 range.

Another tip on the Galaxy S23 series confirms Samsung sticking to the Snapdragon chips for the foreseeable future. The Galaxy S23 models will solely rely on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip this year and the same is predicted for the Galaxy S24 series. Reports say that Samsung will work on its Exynos chips in the meanwhile, trying to offer better performance and power efficiency gains over the Snapdragon models.