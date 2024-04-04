 Samsung to take Google’s help for improving AI features in Galaxy S25 series | Mobile News

Samsung to take Google’s help for improving AI features in Galaxy S25 series

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is rumoured to integrate Google’s TPU to boost AI capabilities. Know how the two leading companies are expanding their partnership.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Apr 04 2024, 15:58 IST
Icon
Price drop alert! Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G now at an unbeatable discount on Amazon!
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
1/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra excels in low-light photography with Night Mode, ensuring stunning captures in any environment, from concerts to romantic evenings.  (Amazon)
image caption
2/6 Boasting a remarkable 200MP camera, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra delivers crystal-clear content, perfect for sharing or printing, capturing every moment with unparalleled detail. (Amazon)
image caption
3/6 Experience incredibly smooth video recording with Video Stabilization, whether it's daytime adventures or spontaneous dance parties at night. (Amazon)
image caption
4/6 The built-in S Pen enhances creativity, allowing you to write, draw, and create effortlessly in apps like Samsung Note, Microsoft Office, or Google Suite. (Amazon)
image caption
5/6 Snap selfies and photos effortlessly with the S Pen's button, simplifying the process and ensuring you never miss the perfect shot. (Amazon)
image caption
6/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 92,900, a significant 38% off the original Rs. 1,49,999, making it an enticing offer for those seeking top-tier smartphone capabilities. (Amazon)
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
icon View all Images
Samsung Galaxy S25 to leverage Google’s AI capabilities. Check details. (HT Tech)

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S24 series with Galaxy AI features. With the launch, the company also revealed its partnership with Google to bring AI capabilities to the devices. Now, it looks like the collaboration may also extend with the 2025 Galaxy S25 series. Previously it was rumoured that the Galaxy S25 series may feature both Snapdragon and Exynos chipsets based on the region. Now, a new rumour about the device has surfaced which says that the new Galaxy S25 series may integrate Google's TPU to improve AI capabilities. Know what Samsung and Google have been planning for the new generation of premium range smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S25 AI features

Samsung has been actively working on its AI strategy for a long time. Now, it has started its work for the upcoming Galaxy S25 series which may get a boost in AI capabilities. While the launch of the next-generation S-series device is away, rumours about the device have already started to circulate. A tipster who goes by the name of Connor, shared a post of X claiming that the Galaxy S25 is expected to feature Exynos 2500 chipset along with Google's Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) to bring advanced AI features.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 series may ditch Snapdragon in favour of Exynos chip

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The tipster highlighted that Samsung has significantly improved its neural and digital signal processor from Exynos 2200 to Exynos 2400. However, there was still some room for improvement in the Android ML layer or Google Mobile Service System App Services. Therefore to fill the gap, Samsung is rumoured to integrate G-NPU, S-NPU, and new TPU to optimise the AI performance of its devices.

Therefore, with Google's specialised AI processing unit (TPU) and machine learning tools, it is expected to carry out complex tasks faster and more efficiently. This change may bring improved on-device AI capabilities to Samsung devices just like the Pixel 8 models. However, it is very early to make any speculations as the smartphone is a year away from making its official debut and by then several changes may occur along the way of development.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, clickhere to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Apr, 13:57 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Samsung to take Google’s help for improving AI features in Galaxy S25 series
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

Week Plan app
Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
USB charger scam
Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Nothing Phone 2a
Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
5 best cars in GTA 5 story mode for free roam adventures
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gets new games: From The Quarry to Open Roads, know what's new
GTA 5
GTA 5 tips: Stop making these 5 mistakes if you want to play the game like a pro
GTA 6
GTA 6 map: New leak report reveals over 100 locations for players to explore, immersive gaming experience
GTA 5
GTA 5 modders introduce 100 new missions: All details to get new challenges

    Trending News

    Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
    Week Plan app
    Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
    USB charger scam
    GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
    GTA 6
    Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
    Apple
    Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
    Nothing Phone 2a

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets