Samsung to take Google’s help for improving AI features in Galaxy S25 series

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S24 series with Galaxy AI features. With the launch, the company also revealed its partnership with Google to bring AI capabilities to the devices. Now, it looks like the collaboration may also extend with the 2025 Galaxy S25 series. Previously it was rumoured that the Galaxy S25 series may feature both Snapdragon and Exynos chipsets based on the region. Now, a new rumour about the device has surfaced which says that the new Galaxy S25 series may integrate Google's TPU to improve AI capabilities. Know what Samsung and Google have been planning for the new generation of premium range smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S25 AI features

Samsung has been actively working on its AI strategy for a long time. Now, it has started its work for the upcoming Galaxy S25 series which may get a boost in AI capabilities. While the launch of the next-generation S-series device is away, rumours about the device have already started to circulate. A tipster who goes by the name of Connor, shared a post of X claiming that the Galaxy S25 is expected to feature Exynos 2500 chipset along with Google's Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) to bring advanced AI features.

The tipster highlighted that Samsung has significantly improved its neural and digital signal processor from Exynos 2200 to Exynos 2400. However, there was still some room for improvement in the Android ML layer or Google Mobile Service System App Services. Therefore to fill the gap, Samsung is rumoured to integrate G-NPU, S-NPU, and new TPU to optimise the AI performance of its devices.

1. Changes of AI Engine



From 2200 ~ 2400 Samsung Keep Developed own Neural Processor and Digital Signal Processor.



But it didn't boost the Android ML Layer, or Google Mobile Service System App Services.



And thats the reason the 2500 AI Engine gets Google TPU to Boost ML, GMS. https://t.co/8ix6L5F5GF pic.twitter.com/0kNmYpkXS9 — Connor/콘어/コナー (@OreXda) April 2, 2024

Therefore, with Google's specialised AI processing unit (TPU) and machine learning tools, it is expected to carry out complex tasks faster and more efficiently. This change may bring improved on-device AI capabilities to Samsung devices just like the Pixel 8 models. However, it is very early to make any speculations as the smartphone is a year away from making its official debut and by then several changes may occur along the way of development.

