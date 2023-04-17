Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra may chop off one camera?

The premium Samsung Galaxy S-series is known for its powerful performance and camera capabilities. However, it seems like Samsung is planning to change its strategy with the next S-series flagship model. The latest leak by @Tech_Reve on Samsung's upcoming flagship phone, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, is expected to ditch one rear-facing camera compared to its predecessor. The Galaxy S23 Ultra featured four rear-facing cameras, including two telephoto cameras, but the Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumored to have only three rear-facing cameras while skipping the 3x telephoto camera.

However, instead of being bad, something good might be one way. Tipster Ice Universe suggests that Samsung may have a new solution to its cameras. The company could be incorporating a continuous periscope zoom lens that can zoom from 3x to 10x. This would enable the single telephoto camera on the Galaxy S24 Ultra to perform the function of both zoom cameras on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Moreover, this new camera could provide improved image quality for intermediate zoom levels that were unattainable with the prior camera arrangement.

Alternatively, Samsung may rely on its 200MP primary camera, which could facilitate 3x digital zoom, comparable to the 3x optical zoom feature on the Galaxy S23 Ultra's separate telephoto camera. This approach could eliminate the need for an additional telephoto camera altogether, GizmoChina reported. However, it is possible that by removing one camera, the Galaxy S24 Ultra's rear design could appear less cluttered and more streamlined.

The current Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra packs a quad-camera setup at the back with the main 200MP primary camera sensor along with 10 MP telephoto with 10x optical zoom, 10 MPtelephoto with 3x optical zoom, and 12 MP ultrawide sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series leaks

Apart from this major camera makeover, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to either get a 4nm Exynos 2400 chipset or the next Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. As the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is still a long way away, it would be wise to await further details.