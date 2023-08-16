Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra may get big upgrades, leave iPhone 15 Pro Max behind

Less than a month ago, Samsung showcased its foldable smartphones in front of the world. Now, that the excitement around it has cooled down, tipsters have focused their attention on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, which is expected to be launched early next year. Interestingly, a couple of new leaks about the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra have come to the surface, which if true, could give tough competition to the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max. As per the leaks, the camera and the display of the Samsung smartphone can receive major improvements.

The information comes from tipster Ice Universe who tweeted, “Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra adopts a new 3x 50MP sensor, 0.7μm, 1/2.52 ".With this sensor, Samsung can get a good 5x zoom image quality”.To break it down, the Galaxy S24 Ultra may feature a new 50MP telephoto sensor, which would be a significant upgrade compared to the S23 Ultra's 10MP zoom camera. The leak further asserts that this upgrade will allow the company to offer high-quality 5X optical zoom, as opposed to 3x optical zoom on the current sensor.

This can be a game changer if true since there have been multiple leaks that the iPhone 15 Pro Max may also feature a periscope zoom lens this year that can give the smartphone 6x optical zoom. This would also be a good time for Samsung to go for the upgrade since Google Pixel 7 Pro also features a 48MP telephoto lens with 5X optical zoom, and it would not want to be left behind in its camera offerings.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra also tipped for a display upgrade

The second leak from Ice Universe is around the display of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. He tweeted, “I can confirm that the Galaxy S24 Ultra has finally been upgraded screen”. Now, unlike the previous leak, this one is rather cryptic so we need to decipher it further. Tipster website Sam Lover (via Sam Mobile) previously claimed that the smartphone can upgrade its adaptive refresh rate on the display to 144Hz, as opposed to 120Hz on the current generation. This will help the device become more popular among gamers who require faster refresh rates for online mobile games such as BGMI and CoD: Mobile.

However, another report from the Korean publication Chosun recently leaked that the Galaxy S24 series could feature a thinner and higher quality display called the M13 OLED panel. These are believed to be a much higher resolution screen than the existing Samsung displays. Rumors have also suggested that the iPhone 16 could also switch to this display.

We are not sure which of these Ice Universe was referring to, but both would be big upgrades to the already high-quality displays from Samsung. But whether these features are enough to beat the iPhone 15 Pro Max is something we can only tell once both smartphones have been launched.

The information shared here is based on leaks and rumors and no official sources have confirmed it. In light of this, we recommend applying a healthy amount of skepticism and waiting till the smartphones are actually unveiled.