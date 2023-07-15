Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2023 is just around the corner! The spotlight of the event is expected to be on Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, but there are several other products that may shine during the Galaxy Unpacked event. From new tablets including Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy S9+, and Galaxy S9 Ultra to smartwatches Galaxy Watch 6 series – Samsung has a lot of new launches in store for fans. Now, ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event on July 26, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE series has started picking up the pace as far as leaks are concerned.

The leaks by OnLeaks, Wolfoftablet and Mediapeanut reports have revealed the press images of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus and S9 FE. Now we may well know what exactly these upcoming Samsung tablets may bring to the table, although the final word on the issue will be that of Samsung when it actually launches them. Have a look at the next Galaxy Tab S9 series.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus expected specs

Based on the leaks and rumours, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus may pack the Exynos 1380 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM. The tablet is expected to feature a 12.4-inch display with dimensions of 285.4 x 185.4 x 6.54 mm. Apart from these, it may bring dual speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, and two cameras at the back.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE expected specs

The toned-down version, Galaxy Tab S9 FE may pack the same Exynos 1380 chipset along with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual speakers. However, it is the size that will make it distinct from the Plus model. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE may feature a 10.9-inch display. Not just that, you may get a single camera at the rear.

However, it must be noted that these specs and expected models are based on leaks and rumours. The official information will be confirmed on the day of the event, July 26.