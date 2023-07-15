Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event

Ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, the renders of the Galaxy Tab S9 series have surfaced on the internet. Here is what you must know.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 15 2023, 19:51 IST
From Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 to Galaxy Tab S9: Know the expected launches at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023
Samsung Unpacked event
1/5 Samsung is gearing up for the launch of the “next generation of its foldable series”, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. It could launch other products such as tablets and watches too. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
2/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 - Samsung’s top-end foldable smartphone is expected to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 which could give it a performance boost while also increasing the efficiency. Reports claim that it will maintain the same form factor as its predecessor but have a lighter and thinner design with a new hinge. It could also get a price decrease and undercut the Pixel Fold. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
image caption
3/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 - The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could also see the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powering the smartphone, and it could benefit from a major redesign on the outside. According to reports, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could get a giant 3.5-inch display on the outside which is nearly double the 1.9-inch cover display on its predecessor. It could also get the new hinge that is being developed for the Galaxy Z Fold 5. (Unsplash)
image caption
4/5 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 - While there is no confirmation about the Galaxy Watch 6, Samsung could unveil it like last year, at its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. According to reports, the Galaxy Watch 6 could feature curved glass and improved battery life. Samsung could add blood glucose monitoring to its smartwatches. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
5/5 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 - Samsung could also launch 3 tablets as part of its Tab S9 lineup that includes a standard version, a Plus version, and a top-end version, as per a WinFuture report. It could get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood along with OLED displays, The Tab S9 series could be identical to its predecessor but feature improved cameras taken from the Galaxy S23 series. (Representative Image) (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Tab
View all Images
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series is expected to launch during the Galaxy Unpacked event. (Representative) (HT Tech)

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2023 is just around the corner! The spotlight of the event is expected to be on Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, but there are several other products that may shine during the Galaxy Unpacked event. From new tablets including Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy S9+, and Galaxy S9 Ultra to smartwatches Galaxy Watch 6 series – Samsung has a lot of new launches in store for fans. Now, ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event on July 26, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE series has started picking up the pace as far as leaks are concerned.

The leaks by OnLeaks, Wolfoftablet and Mediapeanut reports have revealed the press images of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus and S9 FE. Now we may well know what exactly these upcoming Samsung tablets may bring to the table, although the final word on the issue will be that of Samsung when it actually launches them. Have a look at the next Galaxy Tab S9 series.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus expected specs

Based on the leaks and rumours, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus may pack the Exynos 1380 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM. The tablet is expected to feature a 12.4-inch display with dimensions of 285.4 x 185.4 x 6.54 mm. Apart from these, it may bring dual speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, and two cameras at the back.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE expected specs

The toned-down version, Galaxy Tab S9 FE may pack the same Exynos 1380 chipset along with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual speakers. However, it is the size that will make it distinct from the Plus model. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE may feature a 10.9-inch display. Not just that, you may get a single camera at the rear.

However, it must be noted that these specs and expected models are based on leaks and rumours. The official information will be confirmed on the day of the event, July 26.

First Published Date: 15 Jul, 19:45 IST
