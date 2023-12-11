Icon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 to undergo groundbreaking changes? Check what report says

Samsung enthusiasts and tech aficionados are buzzing with anticipation as various speculations and rumors are surfacing around the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 11 2023, 12:50 IST
Icon
Have Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy S23 FE, Flip 5, Fold 5? Android 14 rolling out to you
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6
1/5 Google, with the launch of the Pixel 8 series, had announced it new OS called Android 14, but it was only available for Google devices. Now, Samsung has started to roll out the Android 14 update in its high-end smartphones and a new list of devices included  Samsung Galaxy A54, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. Check if your device is getting the new update or not. (Google)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6
2/5 Samsung a few weeks back released the Android 14 version with One UI 6 for the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S23 series. Now, it is reported that more Samsung devices will be joining the list of receiving the new awaited update. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6
3/5 According to the report, Samsung devices such as Galaxy A54, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be getting the new Android 14 update with One UI 6. The device users will see the update notification on their devices soon. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6
4/5 Samsung users can also go to their smartphone Settings and visit the software update menu to check if the update is available. Then, install Android 14 on the device, however, note that it will take a few minutes to download the update successfully.  (REUTERS)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6
5/5 The Exynos version of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will receive the Android 14 update now, but users of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 model will have to wait a few more weeks. More Samsung devices will be added to the list in the coming weeks. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6
icon View all Images
Both Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are expected to launch in next year. (Representative image) (Samsung)

Another year of excitement is about to start for all tech enthusiasts as various smartphone brands are again gearing up for their next launches. Samsung enthusiasts and tech aficionados are buzzing with anticipation as various speculations and rumors are surfacing around the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. Recent leaks and rumors suggest that Samsung might introduce significant changes to its upcoming foldable smartphones in 2024. Check here to know what reports have indicated.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

According to a post on Naver, a blogging site in Korea, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 might see one of the most significant improvements in the display aspect ratio for both the cover screen and the inner display. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is rumored to boast a design aligned with the Galaxy S25 series and is codenamed Q6. The cover screen of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 might see a notable expansion, enhancing usability and visual appeal. Notably, Samsung often gets criticized for its narrow dimensions in previous foldable models. It is also expected that Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a lighter design than its previous models and the crease on the foldable screen will also be reduced. Some earlier reports suggested that Samsung is working on dustproofing its foldable smartphones, which can be a great move as the very nature of the handset makes it a dust magnet and that can really harm the look.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Apart from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6; the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is also rumored to undergo transformative changes. It is expected that the Flip model will come with thinner bezels and an expanded cover screen for a more refined and immersive experience for users.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

According to a report by SamMobile, both Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are expected to launch in the next seven months. They are speculated to be powered by the formidable Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. As the anticipation builds, tech enthusiasts worldwide eagerly await the official unveiling of the upcoming foldable smartphones. AFter having done an exceptional job with the Samsung Galaxy Z Zold 5 and Flip in 2023, expectations are that Samsung will roll out standout foldables in 2026.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Dec, 12:43 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 to undergo groundbreaking changes? Check what report says
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Midjourney
How to create Midjourney prompts: Know top 5 tips to master this AI image generation tool
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 camera hacks: Take selfies with palm gestures and voice commands; know how
Messages app
Tired of getting spam texts on your Apple iPhone? Know how to block them
iPhone
iPhone photography tips: Master exposure control for stunning image quality - check guide
Samsung Galaxy S23
Lost your Samsung smartphone? Track it down quickly with the Find My Mobile feature

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5
Best gaming console: Sony PlayStation 5 to Nintendo Switch OLED, check the top 11
Zelda
10 best games of 2023: Baldur's Gate, The Legend of Zelda and Cocoon shine in a great year
Elon Musk
As GTA 6 trailer shatters records, Elon Musk says he 'didn’t like doing crime' in GTA 5!
Epic games
Lego Fortnite debuts as part of Epic Games’ expansion; Players can craft own weapons, shelters
GTA
Amazing! GTA 6 trailer breaks viewership record on YouTube even after the leak
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon