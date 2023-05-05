Save a WHOPPING over 40000 on iPhone 14 Pro Max today! Price crashes to 98749 from 139900

Are you eyeing the most premium iPhone of the iPhone 14 series? The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max worth Rs. 139900 can be purchased at a reduced rate on Flipkart today. The ecommerce platform is offering amazing deals on the handset along with the discount. Notably, iPhone 14 Pro Max is a premium smartphone and you will be able to try the new Dynamic Island, 48MP camera, along with several other amazing features. Here is how you can grab the iPhone 14 Pro Max by paying a lot less than its market price of Rs. 139900 for the 128GB storage variant.

iPhone 14 Pro Max price drop on Flipkart: How to get it under Rs. 99000

Flipkart is offering 8 percent discount on 128GB storage variant the iPhone 14 Pro Max bringing its price down to Rs. 127999 from its retail price of Rs. 139900 on Flipkart. Along with the discount, you can opt for the exchange and bank offers too to reduce the cost of the phone further. If you have an old smartphone in a good working condition, you can exchange it to get further up to Rs. 29250 off on the phone.

Flipkart has also informed that you can get an extra 3000 off on exchange of select models. On combining both the discount and exchange offer (if you get maximum benefit), the cost of the iPhone 14 Pro Max can come down to Rs. 98749.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Meanwhile, the bank offers that can be availed on iPhone 14 Pro Max today are- 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions up to Rs. 750 on orders of Rs. 5000 and above; 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions up to Rs. 1250 on orders of Rs. 5000 and above; Rs. 500 off on SBI Credit Card transactions on a Net Cart Value of Rs. 25000 and above; and 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Running on A16 Bionic Chipset, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max gets a 6.7 inch Super Retina XDR display, triple rear camera setup (48MP+12MP+12MP) along with a selfie camera of 12MP. The phone also offers amazing battery life.