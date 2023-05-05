Save a WHOPPING over 40000 on iPhone 14 Pro Max today! Price crashes to 98749 from 139900

The iPhone 14 Pro Max worth Rs. 139900 can be bought under Rs. 99000 today with the help of amazing offers. Know how you can reduce the cost of the iPhone 14 Pro Max on Flipkart here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 05 2023, 11:01 IST
iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 to iPhone 12-Best iPhone deals during Amazon Great Summer Sale
iPhone 14 Pro Max
1/5 iPhone 14 Pro Max – The iPhone 14 Pro Max is the highest-end iPhone you can buy right now, and you can grab it for just Rs. 127999 on Amazon, against its original price of Rs. 139900. Buyers can also avail up to Rs. 19950 off as an exchange bonus as well as several bank offers. (Unsplash)
image caption
2/5 iPhone 14 Pro – Apple's flagship iPhone can be purchased for Rs. 119900 on Amazon right now, against its original price of Rs. 129900. Apart from this, you can also get up to Rs. 19950 as exchange bonus if you trade-in your old smartphone along with several other bank offers. (REUTERS)
iPhone 14 Plus
3/5 iPhone 14 Plus - The iPhone 14 Plus has received a huge price drop courtesy on Amazon Great Summer Sale and its price has dropped from Rs. 89900 to just Rs. 75999. You can also get up to Rs. 19950 as exchange bonus. Lastly, you can avail bank offers too. (Apple)
image caption
4/5 iPhone 14 – iPhone 14 has dropped to its lowest ever price on Amazon and you can grab it for just Rs. 67999. Also get up to Rs. 20950 off if you exchange your old smartphone. Amazon is also offering 10% discount up to Rs. 1000 off on ICICI Credit Card EMI transactions, among other bank offers. (Akash/HT Tech)
iPhone 12
5/5 iPhone 12 – The 128GB variant of the iPhone 12 is originally priced at Rs. 70900 on Amazon but it can be yours for just Rs. 59000. Moreover, you can also avail an exchange discount of up to Rs. 19950. Also get 10% off up to Rs. 1000 on Kotak Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. (Unsplash)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
View all Images
Here is how you can get iPhone 14 Pro Max under Rs. 99000. (HT Tech)

Are you eyeing the most premium iPhone of the iPhone 14 series? The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max worth Rs. 139900 can be purchased at a reduced rate on Flipkart today. The ecommerce platform is offering amazing deals on the handset along with the discount. Notably, iPhone 14 Pro Max is a premium smartphone and you will be able to try the new Dynamic Island, 48MP camera, along with several other amazing features. Here is how you can grab the iPhone 14 Pro Max by paying a lot less than its market price of Rs. 139900 for the 128GB storage variant.

iPhone 14 Pro Max price drop on Flipkart: How to get it under Rs. 99000

Flipkart is offering 8 percent discount on 128GB storage variant the iPhone 14 Pro Max bringing its price down to Rs. 127999 from its retail price of Rs. 139900 on Flipkart. Along with the discount, you can opt for the exchange and bank offers too to reduce the cost of the phone further. If you have an old smartphone in a good working condition, you can exchange it to get further up to Rs. 29250 off on the phone.

Flipkart has also informed that you can get an extra 3000 off on exchange of select models. On combining both the discount and exchange offer (if you get maximum benefit), the cost of the iPhone 14 Pro Max can come down to Rs. 98749.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Meanwhile, the bank offers that can be availed on iPhone 14 Pro Max today are- 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions up to Rs. 750 on orders of Rs. 5000 and above; 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions up to Rs. 1250 on orders of Rs. 5000 and above; Rs. 500 off on SBI Credit Card transactions on a Net Cart Value of Rs. 25000 and above; and 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Running on A16 Bionic Chipset, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max gets a 6.7 inch Super Retina XDR display, triple rear camera setup (48MP+12MP+12MP) along with a selfie camera of 12MP. The phone also offers amazing battery life.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 May, 11:01 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Save a WHOPPING over 40000 on iPhone 14 Pro Max today! Price crashes to 98749 from 139900
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it
iPhone
Live to drive? Then switch on THIS mode on your iPhone now
iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
keep up with tech

Gaming

The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more
Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more
PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid

    Trending News

    Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
    Microsoft Designer
    Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
    iPhone 14
    Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
    Tecno Phantom V Fold
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets