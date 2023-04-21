Sensational offer on Samsung Galaxy A54! Amazon lowers price to just 18099

If you're looking to purchase a Samsung smartphone, the first option that comes to mind is the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 series. Although it is Samsung's flagship offering, it is priced at a premium. Just a month after the launch of Galaxy S23 series, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34, and the Samsung Galaxy A54 is a feature-loaded smartphone for those who want a near-flagship level phone without crossing the 50K barrier.

Amazon is currently offering great discounts, exchange offers and bank benefits on the Samsung Galaxy A54. Check offer details here.

Samsung Galaxy A54 Discount

The base 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy A54 is originally priced at Rs. 41999 on Amazon. However, it can be yours for just Rs. 18099 courtesy of Amazon's amazing offers on the smartphone. Here's how.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Amazon is initially offering a 7 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy A54. After discount, Samsung's flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 38999. That's not all. You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy A54.

Samsung Galaxy A54 Exchange Offer

Amazon is also offering exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy A54. You can get up to Rs. 20900 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy A54 if you exchange your old smartphone. Both these offers combined take down the price of the Samsung Galaxy A54 to just Rs. 18099!

Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange availability in your area.

B0BXD3F6PC

Samsung Galaxy A54 Bank Offer

You can also avail bank offers to drive the price down even further. Customers can get a flat Rs. 3000 instant discount on ICICI Credit Card and HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. Also get 5 percent off up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions.

Amazon is additionally offering the facility to buy it with no-cost EMI. That means you can bring home the Samsung Galaxy A54 by paying a nominal amount and pay the rest of it in installments, without any added interest!