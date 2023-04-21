Sensational offer on Samsung Galaxy A54! Amazon lowers price to just 18099

You can grab the Samsung Galaxy A54 for as low as Rs. 18099 with huge discounts, exchange offers, and bank benefits offered by Amazon. Check the offer details here.

| Updated on: Apr 21 2023, 11:29 IST
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Review in 6 points: Know if it's worth the price
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Design
1/6 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Design: When it comes to looks, Samsung has been using the same back design for its smartphones in recent times. The Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A34 5G, even the Galaxy S23, and they all look almost similar. Also, Galaxy A54 5G features a glass back, making the rear reflective and smudge friendly. Having said that, the Galaxy A54 5G does look classy and is worth flaunting. (Priya/HT Tech)
2/6 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Display: The Galaxy A54 5G offers you an immersive screen viewing experience with its 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and a refresh rate of 120Hz. From watching movies to playing games, the experience is commendable. The screen provides vibrant colours and wide viewing angles. The scrolling of the screen is also quick and smooth. (Priya/HT Tech)
3/6 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Performance: Powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset, the phone is capable of handling everyday tasks without throwing any tantrums. From playing graphics-intensive games to long hours of binging sessions and listening to music, nothing bothered the phone. Running on Samsung's OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13, the Galaxy A54 5G offers a smooth and efficient user experience with quick app loading times. (Priya/HT Tech)
4/6 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Cameras: The device houses a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary lens along with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP Macro lens. It also has a 32MP selfie camera. The camera performance of the primary camera is impressive as it highlights all the details. While, when it comes to night photography, the sensor brightened up the image and boosted the colours but without any noise or grains. However, the front camera disappointed me with its output as it softened the image. (Priya/HT Tech)
5/6 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Battery: It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and can easily survive 1.5 days given that there is no heavy usage of the phone. However, the device does not come with a charger in the box. (Priya/HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
6/6 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Verdict: The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is a decent pick for users who want a device offering great battery life, an amazing display, and good camera performance at a starting price of Rs. 38999. The build quality of the phone is decent and with the software updates, you can easily use the device for up to 5 years. Overall, the phone offers an amazing user experience and value for money. (Priya/HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 is the latest addition to Samsung’s A series. (Priya/HT Tech)

If you're looking to purchase a Samsung smartphone, the first option that comes to mind is the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 series. Although it is Samsung's flagship offering, it is priced at a premium. Just a month after the launch of Galaxy S23 series, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34, and the Samsung Galaxy A54 is a feature-loaded smartphone for those who want a near-flagship level phone without crossing the 50K barrier.

Amazon is currently offering great discounts, exchange offers and bank benefits on the Samsung Galaxy A54. Check offer details here.

Samsung Galaxy A54 Discount

The base 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy A54 is originally priced at Rs. 41999 on Amazon. However, it can be yours for just Rs. 18099 courtesy of Amazon's amazing offers on the smartphone. Here's how.

Amazon is initially offering a 7 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy A54. After discount, Samsung's flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 38999. That's not all. You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy A54.

Samsung Galaxy A54 Exchange Offer

Amazon is also offering exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy A54. You can get up to Rs. 20900 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy A54 if you exchange your old smartphone. Both these offers combined take down the price of the Samsung Galaxy A54 to just Rs. 18099!

Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange availability in your area.

B0BXD3F6PC

Samsung Galaxy A54 Bank Offer

You can also avail bank offers to drive the price down even further. Customers can get a flat Rs. 3000 instant discount on ICICI Credit Card and HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. Also get 5 percent off up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions.

Amazon is additionally offering the facility to buy it with no-cost EMI. That means you can bring home the Samsung Galaxy A54 by paying a nominal amount and pay the rest of it in installments, without any added interest!

First Published Date: 21 Apr, 11:27 IST
