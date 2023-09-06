SHOCKER! iPhone 15 Pro Max can disappoint fans due to this ONE reason

In less than a week's time, the iPhone 15 series will likely be unveiled at the September 12 Apple event named ‘Wonderlust'. Based on the leaks so far, all the models are getting significant improvements over their predecessors, however, the iPhone 15 Pro Max stands out from the rest. It is likely to get a new titanium body, an Action button, a periscope zoom lens, and more. Still, there is one reason why Apple fans may still feel disappointed by the iPhone 15 Pro Max at the Apple event. And no, we are not talking about the rumored price hike. The reason? There could be as much as a 4-week delay before the smartphone reaches the market!

This new information comes from a tipster named Revegnus, who mentioned in a post on X, “The yield issues with Sony, the supplier of image sensors for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, are severe. As a result, the release date of the iPhone 15 Pro Max could be delayed by up to approximately 4 weeks”. The tipster also shared a TrendForce report to highlight that Sony is indeed facing a yield issue with the new sensors.

However, the real kicker is that the iPhone 15 Pro Max is believed to be using the same sensor as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but they are being built using a different procedure which is causing the issue, Revegnus explained replying to a comment.

iPhone 15 Pro Max production woes

This piece of information also corroborates other leaks we have seen recently. One report by The Elec mentioned a delay for the iPhone 15 Pro models is possible after another production issue, a display manufacturing technique used to create thinner bezels facing irregularities, was spotted.

Similarly, a 9to5Mac report quoted an equity analyst note that mentioned that Sony may not be able to fulfill the image sensors demand as it has been hit by yield issues during production.

With just six days to go, there is a lot of confusion, but at this point, the entire iPhone 15 lineup is not expected to be delayed and the other three iPhone models are expected to be launched in a timely manner.

Do note, this information is based on leaks and rumors, and no official confirmation for the same has been received. So, do be prepared if these do not come true and you definitely must not base your buying decision on them as yet. It is best to wait for the official launch of the smartphone at the Apple event when all the features, specifications, price will be revealed.