Shocking Leak! iPhone 15 Pro can miss out on MAJOR display feature

The iPhone 15 Pro could miss out on a display upgrade, which was previously reported to come with Apple's upcoming flagships. Know all about this shocking leak.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 12 2023, 14:30 IST
iPhone 15: 5 things that are tipped to be rolled out on launch
image caption
1/5 USB-C port: All four iPhone 15 models are tipped to feature a USB-C port while replacing the years-old Lightning port. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15
2/5 Dynamic Island arrival: Unlike iPhone 14 series, Apple is expected to bring the Dynamic Island to the standard variants of the iPhone 15 lineup too. This will be a big upgrade that will completely ditch the notch display from the flagship iPhone series. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 48MP camera: Apple analysts believe that the iPhone 15 will receive an upgraded camera similar to the Pro version while getting a 48MP upgrade from a 12MP primary camera. (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Bigger display: So far, we have seen the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 with a display size of 6.1 inches. However, several leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 could feature a 6.2-inch display. Also, all iPhone 15 models are expected to get slightly curved bezels. (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
5/5 A16 Bionic chipset: Last year, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus had to settle for the old A15 Bionic chipset, while the new A16 Bionic chipset was an exclusive on iPhone 14 Pro models. iPhone 15 is expected to get an A16 Bionic chipset. (Divya / HT Tech)
iPhone 15 Pro
View all Images
Phone 15 Pro render leaks reveal new design and other features. (9to5Mac)

With the launch of iOS 17 on the horizon, the hype around Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 series is growing. Various leaks and rumours regarding the iPhone's design, features, and specifications have only added fuel to the fire. Just a few days ago, 9to5Mac released detailed renders of the iPhone 15 Pro, highlighting its design changes and new features such as a USB Type-C port, solid-state volume, and power buttons, the mute switch, and more.

Now, another rumour is doing the rounds, although it could spell bad news for the iPhone 15 series, particularly the iPhone 15 Pro.

iPhone 15 Pro might lack this display feature

According to a report by The Elec, the iPhone 15 Pro could miss out on a display upgrade, one which could have helped propel it above Samsung's flagships. The report reveals that the display of the iPhone 15 Pro could be made from the same material as the iPhone 14 Pro. Apple's current flagship uses Samsung's M12 display and it was previously reported that the iPhone 15 Pro models could feature an M13 display, but this new claim rubbishes that report.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The report further claims that Samsung and other companies would be using the M13 display sometime in the future. Moreover, Samsung is said to be developing M14 materials specifically for the iPhone 16, which will likely debut in 2024.

This news comes after analyst Ross Young reported that the iPhone 15 standard models will miss out on Apple's ProMotion display again this year, with Apple sticking to the LTPS display panel.

iPhone 15 Pro models: Other expected features

Apple is expected to launch four models under the iPhone 15 series namely – iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max in the month of September. As per the reports, leaks, and rumours, all four models are expected to feature the Dynamic Island and USB-C port.

While Apple is said to bring its latest A17 Bionic chip with the Pro models. The Pro models can also get a titanium frame, solid-state volume, and power buttons, along with several other features.

First Published Date: 12 Apr, 13:55 IST
