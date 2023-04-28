Smashing price cut! Pay just 14749 to grab the iPhone 11 worth 43900 today

There are several iPhone models to choose from. From the latest iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series to iPhone 11 series, iPhone SE 3, and more. But, buying an Apple iPhone can be a costly affair. Though ecommerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon are offering offers on almost all iPhone models, still not everyone's budget can fit the phone. However, buying an iPhone 11 can be a bit pocket-friendly today with the help of Flipkart offers.

Flipkart has made the iPhone 11 much more affordable by offering enticing offers on the device. You can grab the iPhone 11 for under Rs. 15000 today instead of its market price of Rs. 43900 (64GB). If you are a bit budget conscious and want to try an iPhone, then this offer on the iPhone 11 is not to be missed. Check the price, and offer details below.

iPhone 11 price drop on Flipkart

You can grab an Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) today at a discount of 6 percent on Flipkart. With the help of the discount, the price of the iPhone 11 has dropped from Rs. 43900 to Rs. 40999. Meanwhile, if you have an old smartphone, you can avail the exchange offer too. All you need to do is exchange your old smartphone in good working condition.

If you avail the exchange offer, you can further get the price of the iPhone 11 reduced by up to Rs. 26250. On availing both the discount and exchange offer, the iPhone 11 price can come down to Rs. 14749.

Additionally, Flipkart is offering one bank offer on the iPhone 11 which is 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

It can be known that the iPhone 11 gets a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display and runs on A13 Bionic chipset. The phone is equipped with a dual rear camera setup of 12MP each along with a selfie camera also of 12MP. The phone also offers a decent battery life.