Smashing price cut! Pay just 14749 to grab the iPhone 11 worth 43900 today

Although the iPhone 11 is a bit old, it can be purchased at a massively low rate today. All you need to do is avail the offers on Flipkart. Check the price cut here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 28 2023, 13:10 IST
Top iOS 17 features that are likely to hit your iPhones SOON
image caption
1/5 A Twitter user "analyst941" has released a long list of expected iOS 17 features. First of all, they suggest additional settings for the iPhone 14 Pro's Always-On Display.  (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 There will be some changes to Dynamic Island too. One of those is Siri, which is set to be relocated from the bottom of the iPhone screen to the Dynamic Island. (Unsplash)
iOS 16
3/5 Moreover, iPhone users are expected to get additional filters for Focus modes, "additional options" for managing notifications, and Custom Accessibility settings to offer total control over the UI and layout of your iPhone. (HT Tech)
iOS 16
4/5 iOS 17 is also expected to bring a new journaling app that enables users to record their daily activities. Plus, iOS will also bring UI changes to the Health app, including the "Favorites" interface. (Unsplash)
iPhone
5/5 Apart from this, Car Key improvements and more car implementations in the Wallet app, Camera app changes, ARKit API's/frameworks, and heavily improved features for Search and Spotlight. In short, this iOS 17 makeover is expected to change the iPhone experience for users forever.  (Pexels)
iPhone 11
View all Images
You can get the iPhone 11 under Rs. 15000 today on Flipkart. (Unsplash)

There are several iPhone models to choose from. From the latest iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series to iPhone 11 series, iPhone SE 3, and more. But, buying an Apple iPhone can be a costly affair. Though ecommerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon are offering offers on almost all iPhone models, still not everyone's budget can fit the phone. However, buying an iPhone 11 can be a bit pocket-friendly today with the help of Flipkart offers.

Flipkart has made the iPhone 11 much more affordable by offering enticing offers on the device. You can grab the iPhone 11 for under Rs. 15000 today instead of its market price of Rs. 43900 (64GB). If you are a bit budget conscious and want to try an iPhone, then this offer on the iPhone 11 is not to be missed. Check the price, and offer details below.

iPhone 11 price drop on Flipkart

You can grab an Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) today at a discount of 6 percent on Flipkart. With the help of the discount, the price of the iPhone 11 has dropped from Rs. 43900 to Rs. 40999. Meanwhile, if you have an old smartphone, you can avail the exchange offer too. All you need to do is exchange your old smartphone in good working condition.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

If you avail the exchange offer, you can further get the price of the iPhone 11 reduced by up to Rs. 26250. On availing both the discount and exchange offer, the iPhone 11 price can come down to Rs. 14749.

B08L8C1NJ3

Additionally, Flipkart is offering one bank offer on the iPhone 11 which is 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

It can be known that the iPhone 11 gets a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display and runs on A13 Bionic chipset. The phone is equipped with a dual rear camera setup of 12MP each along with a selfie camera also of 12MP. The phone also offers a decent battery life.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Apr, 13:06 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Smashing price cut! Pay just 14749 to grab the iPhone 11 worth 43900 today
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
iPhone users, this charging mistake can DESTROY your battery life; Know how to avoid it
iPhone long exposure shots
iPhone tips and tricks: Catch stunning light trail pictures with secret camera feature on iPhone 14, iPhone 13
iPhone
iOS 16 tips: Create stickers with your iPhone photos in simple steps
iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
keep up with tech

Gaming

Microsoft
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech
GTA V
GTA V done and dusted? Good news! Rockstar could announce GTA 6 on THIS date
PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus May 2023 Free Games leak: Sifu, Rachet and Clank, Sekiro and more
minecraft
Minecraft Legends RELEASED! Gameplay to platforms, know it all here
Angry Birds
Sega Sammy in $776 million deal to buy Angry Birds maker Rovio

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets