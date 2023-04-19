Stunning Flipkart offer lowers Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus price to just 43749!

You can grab the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus for as low as just Rs. 43749 with Flipkart's discounts, exchange offers and bank benefits. Check offer details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 19 2023, 18:52 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
View all Images
There's an amazing offer live on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. (Samsung)

With the reveal of Android 14 likely to be at the Google I/O event, which is scheduled for May 10, it is a great time to buy an android smartphone right now. If you're looking for a premium 5G smartphone with flagship performance, big display and great battery life, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus could be one of the best options to choose from. It will also receive the Android 14 update, meaning you can experience all the new features coming to android.

Although it is still usually priced at a premium, the price of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus has taken a plunge with Flipkart's offers on the smartphone. After applying all the offers, you can buy it right now for just Rs. 43749 on Flipkart. Here's how.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Discount

The 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is originally priced at Rs. 101999 on Flipkart. However, Flipkart has announced an amazing offer where it can be yours for just Rs. 43749. Here's how.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Flipkart is initially offering a massive Rs. 32000 discount on Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. After discount, Samsung's flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 69999. Moreover, you can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Exchange Offer

Flipkart is also offering an amazing exchange offer on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. You can get up to Rs. 26250 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus if you exchange your old smartphone. Both these offers combined take down the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus to just Rs. 43749!

Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange offer availability in your area.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Bank Offers

Customers can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions. Get 10 percent on Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card transactions. Moreover, get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card transactions. Customers will also receive a surprise cashback coupon which is valid till November 2023.

First Published Date: 19 Apr, 18:52 IST
