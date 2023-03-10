Super deal! Samsung offer cuts Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price to just 59999

Samsung's latest flagships have put themselves in the running for the position of best smartphones in the market, with the high-end Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at the forefront. Despite having a similar design to its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts numerous features aimed at significantly enhancing its capabilities.

Despite being just a month old, there are a couple of amazing offers live on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra where this flagship can be yours with a massive discount! Check out the offer details here.

Samsung offer on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at Rs. 124999 for the base 12GB RAM, 256GB storage variant. However, with this Samsung offer, you can grab it at a massively reduced price of Rs. 59999!

Customers can avail up to Rs. 47000 off as trade-in bonus. So, if you exchange your old smartphone, you can get up to Rs. 47000 off as a discount. Moreover, customers can get Rs. 10000 off as an additional bonus upon exchange of select old Samsung phones.

Bank offers

There are bank offers on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra as well. Customers get a flat Rs. 8000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card, Credit Card EMI, Debit Card and Debit Card EMI transactions. This offer can be clubbed with the exchange bonus too. All these offers combined take down the price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to just Rs. 59999!

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, one of the most powerful chipsets available. Paired with Android 13 based OneUI 5.1 OS and a 2X AMOLED display, this smartphone will not shy away no matter what you throw at it.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra sees the megapixel count increase from 108MP in the Galaxy S22 Ultra to 200MP now. It also features new Adaptive Pixel Super HDR and Detail Enhancer technology. With the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, you get improved video stabilization with 2X wider OIS.