Surprise! iPhone 15 Pro models will work even when battery is DEAD

The micro-processor in the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models will likely replace Apple's current 'Super Low Energy Mode'.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 02 2023, 18:38 IST
Here is how the iPhone 15 Pro models will function even if the phone is dead or powered down. (HT Tech)

Most people charge their phones to full before stepping out. This is mainly because no one wants a dead phone in times of need. However, Apple is trying to take the next step to providing iPhone users battery comfort. Apple is reportedly set to bring solid-state volume buttons to the iPhone 15 Pro models, which will work even when its battery is dead!

The details of the same are published on MacRumors forum by the same source that spoke about the 'Dynamic Pill' and some of its features. "I do have some (small) details about the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. The capacitive buttons which have been rumored for some time now will actually be triggered the same way when the phone is dead or powered down," the report stated.

The source further stated via the forum that this micro-processor will replace Apple's current 'Super Low Energy Mode' which is in use currently via the main SoC (AX) chip inside current models.

"Currently, the Low Energy mode is capable of doing small tasks; like using Apple Pay when the phone is dead, or being able to use Bluetooth to connect to other iOS/Mac devices to constantly track your device with the Find My Network (started in iOS 15). The new micro-processor that will ship in the 15 Pro models will not only manage those tasks, but will also be able to immediately sense capacitive button presses, holds, and even detect their own version of 3D Touch with the new volume up/down button, action (currently ringer switch) button, and power button, while the phone is dead or powered down," the forum read.

Notably, it is currently under the testing process with and without Taptic Engine feedback while powered off, however not while the battery is dead.

The new micro-processor will also take on the Find My, Bluetooth/UW, and Apple Pay express card features (previously managed by the SoP with low energy), while the phone is off. MacRumors forum also stated that the 3D-touch buttons and the micro-processor are definite in the iPhone 15 Pro models.

"Whether it gets shown off on-stage, or just left in the technical specifications, the micro-processor IS going to be there and it will be focused on managing the device when it's powered down or off, and will take on responsibilities of capacitive buttons at ALL times, even when the phone is on, as well as Apple Pay express and Find My Network updating (LE Bluetooth, NFC, etc.)"

First Published Date: 02 Apr, 18:38 IST
