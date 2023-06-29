Sweet deal! Oppo F21 Pro price plunges ro new low! Get a FLAT 25% discount on Flipkart

Looking for a camera smartphone at an affordable price? Check out this Oppo F21 Pro deal on Flipkart.

Updated on: Jun 29 2023, 17:22 IST
Oppo F21 Pro 4G closer look in pictures: Stunning design, one FUN camera
Oppo F21 Pro
1/7 The Oppo F21 Pro 4G gets a leather finish on the Sunset Orange colour variant, and a matte finish on its black colour variant.  (Priya / HT Tech)
image caption
2/7 Oppo F21 Pro runs on ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 out of the box. As with typical Oppo devices, the UI comes with several third-party apps pre-installed. (Priya / HT Tech)
image caption
3/7 Oppo F21 Pro relies on a 4500mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging. In our review, we found it can last easily an entire day with ease. (Priya / HT Tech)
image caption
4/7 Oppo F21 Pro 4G uses the Snapdragon 680 chipset that is paired to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.  (Priya / HT Tech)
Oppo F21 Pro
5/7 Oppo F21 Pro rear cameras consist of a 64MP main, a 2MP depth, and a 2MP microscope camera with a ring light offering up to 30x magnification. The front camera uses a 32MP Sony IMX709 image sensor. The cameras performed good in our tests.  (Priya / HT Tech)
image caption
6/7 Oppo F21 Pro uses a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. You will find an in-display fingerprint sensor here. (Priya / HT Tech)
image caption
7/7 The ring light on the Oppo F21 Pro's rear camera also acts as a notification LED light for calls, texts and more.  (Priya / HT Tech)
Oppo F21 Pro in Sunset Orange
View all Images
You can buy an Oppo F21 Pro with a flat 25 percent discount. Check out more offers. (HT Tech)

Oppo F21 Pro is a perfect option for those who want a uniquely designed smartphone along with a decent performance and camera capabilities. If you are looking for a budget smartphone that can take care of your daily needs without stuttering, with long battery life, and good camera, then you should look at Oppo F21 Pro. What is more, it has witnessed a massive price cut. Thanks to the Flipkart deal, you can enjoy this uniquely designed smartphone at an affordable price. Here is all you need to know about the Oppo F21 Pro price cut on Flipkart.

Oppo F21 Pro price cut

The Flipkart deal is offering the Oppo F21 Pro in Sunset Orange colour for Rs. 20999. As per Flipkart's price listing, it comes at a price of Rs. 27999. This makes a total of 25 percent discount on the phone. Plus, you can avail of bank offers that further reduce the cost of the phone.

Bank offers: On top of that, to reduce the cost of the phone even more, you can exchange your old smartphone. You can get a flat Rs. 1250 discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. This can help you nab this camera-centric phone at a very affordable price.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B09WN26DLF-1

Oppo F21 Pro: Why should you buy

There are several reasons to buy Oppo F21 Pro. First, it comes with a unique leather-back design. Second, it features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and it is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset. The phone has a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP main camera along with a 2MP microlens and 2MP depth camera.

The front camera supports a 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor. The HT Tech review had said, "The Oppo F21 Pro not only sports a trend-setting design but also offers great camera performance and battery life. " Its microlens camera does a great job of capturing the minutest details with absolute clarity.

First Published Date: 29 Jun, 17:22 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets