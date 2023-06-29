Sweet deal! Oppo F21 Pro price plunges ro new low! Get a FLAT 25% discount on Flipkart

Oppo F21 Pro is a perfect option for those who want a uniquely designed smartphone along with a decent performance and camera capabilities. If you are looking for a budget smartphone that can take care of your daily needs without stuttering, with long battery life, and good camera, then you should look at Oppo F21 Pro. What is more, it has witnessed a massive price cut. Thanks to the Flipkart deal, you can enjoy this uniquely designed smartphone at an affordable price. Here is all you need to know about the Oppo F21 Pro price cut on Flipkart.

Oppo F21 Pro price cut

The Flipkart deal is offering the Oppo F21 Pro in Sunset Orange colour for Rs. 20999. As per Flipkart's price listing, it comes at a price of Rs. 27999. This makes a total of 25 percent discount on the phone. Plus, you can avail of bank offers that further reduce the cost of the phone.

Bank offers: On top of that, to reduce the cost of the phone even more, you can exchange your old smartphone. You can get a flat Rs. 1250 discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. This can help you nab this camera-centric phone at a very affordable price.

Oppo F21 Pro: Why should you buy

There are several reasons to buy Oppo F21 Pro. First, it comes with a unique leather-back design. Second, it features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and it is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset. The phone has a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP main camera along with a 2MP microlens and 2MP depth camera.

The front camera supports a 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor. The HT Tech review had said, "The Oppo F21 Pro not only sports a trend-setting design but also offers great camera performance and battery life. " Its microlens camera does a great job of capturing the minutest details with absolute clarity.