Tecno Phantom V Fold launched to rival Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4; Check specs, price

The foldable smartphone market is expanding. Foldable phone fans have already seen a couple of premium smartphones, from Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Honor's Magic Vs, and Vivo X Fold+. Now, Tecno's first foldable - the Phantom V Fold - has been unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona. It is said to be the world's first left-right foldable smartphone. Not just that, it offers a much bigger display than the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Wondering what else this new foldable has to offer? Read on to know all about it here.

Tecno Phantom V Fold specs and features at a glance

The Tecno Phantom V Fold boasts a 6.42-inch AMOLED cover display when it is closed with a resolution of 1080x2550 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. On the other hand, the phone features a larger 7.85-inch main display with a 120Hz LTPO panel when unfolded, which is bigger than the screen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. It is powered by a flagship 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, which has been seen recently in the Oppo Find N2 Flip.

For photography, the Tecno Phantom V Fold features a 5-lens camera system with a 50MP main camera coupled with another 50MP 2x zoom camera, and a 13MP ultrawide camera positioned at the back. Meanwhile, there are two selfie cameras with 32MP on the front screen and 16MP on the inside. Everything is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging.

Tecno Phantom V Fold price

Tecno has announced that the Phantom V Fold will be available in Q2 in India. The smartphone will be offered in two storage variants: the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model priced at Rs. 89999 ($1099), and the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant priced at Rs. 99999 ($1222). Tecno will also provide a special early bird offer, with pricing starting at Rs. 79999 ($979).