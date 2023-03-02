    Trending News

    Tecno Phantom V Fold launched to rival Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4; Check specs, price

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 rival Tecno Phantom V Fold has been launched during the Mobile World Congress 2023 event. What's new about it?

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 02 2023, 11:55 IST
    Tecno Pop 7 Pro launched at shockingly low price!
    Tecno Pop 7 Pro
    1/6 Tecno has launched its next budget smartphone in India, named the Tecno Pop 7 Pro which comes with some exciting features at an absolutely affordable rate.  (Tecno)
    image caption
    2/6 Tecno Pop 7 Pro features a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz touch sampling rate and 480 nits brightness.  (Tecno)
    image caption
    3/6 It packs a 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 chipset with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU coupled with 2GB and 3GB RAM options. It comes in a 64GB storage which can be expanded with up to 256GB.  (Tecno)
    image caption
    4/6 For photography, Tecno Pop 7 Pro packs a 12MP camera coupled with an AI camera at the back. While in the front, it features a 5MP front camera, both with dual LED flash.  (Tecno )
    image caption
    5/6 The smartphone runs Android 12 with HiOS 11.0 out-of-the-box. Everything is backed by a 5000mAh battery which comes with 10W USB Type-C charging support. (Tecno )
    image caption
    6/6 Talking about its price, the Tecno Pop 7 Pro comes at a starting price of Rs. 6799 for the 2GB RAM and 64GB storage model. While the 3GB + 64GB variant costs Rs. 7299. You can get it from Amazon starting from February 22. (Tecno )
    Tecno Phantom V Fold
    View all Images
    Tecno has launched its first foldable smartphone - the Phantom V Fold. (Tecno)

    The foldable smartphone market is expanding. Foldable phone fans have already seen a couple of premium smartphones, from Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Honor's Magic Vs, and Vivo X Fold+. Now, Tecno's first foldable - the Phantom V Fold - has been unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona. It is said to be the world's first left-right foldable smartphone. Not just that, it offers a much bigger display than the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Wondering what else this new foldable has to offer? Read on to know all about it here.

    Tecno Phantom V Fold specs and features at a glance

    The Tecno Phantom V Fold boasts a 6.42-inch AMOLED cover display when it is closed with a resolution of 1080x2550 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. On the other hand, the phone features a larger 7.85-inch main display with a 120Hz LTPO panel when unfolded, which is bigger than the screen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. It is powered by a flagship 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, which has been seen recently in the Oppo Find N2 Flip.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    For photography, the Tecno Phantom V Fold features a 5-lens camera system with a 50MP main camera coupled with another 50MP 2x zoom camera, and a 13MP ultrawide camera positioned at the back. Meanwhile, there are two selfie cameras with 32MP on the front screen and 16MP on the inside. Everything is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging.

    Tecno Phantom V Fold price

    Tecno has announced that the Phantom V Fold will be available in Q2 in India. The smartphone will be offered in two storage variants: the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model priced at Rs. 89999 ($1099), and the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant priced at Rs. 99999 ($1222). Tecno will also provide a special early bird offer, with pricing starting at Rs. 79999 ($979).

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 02 Mar, 11:54 IST
