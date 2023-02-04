This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!

iPhones hold a lot of value even in the used market and you will often find them going on sale at a much higher price than similarly priced Android phones. However, there have been instances when vintage Apple iPhone models have been sold at ridiculous prices to collectors, who simply want the earliest examples in their collection, or something special associated with them. Right now, we are going to discuss a similar incident where a vintage iPhone is selling at a price that one would usually pay for a Mercedes Benz SUV.

Yeah, that high. And it's not that this phone is coming from a celebrity's closet. In fact, this 2007 Apple iPhone is sold by a tattoo artist that is expected to fetch her almost $50000. How's a 2007 iPhone that pricey? The simple answer is its mint condition. The phone was never opened out of its retail box and even wears the plastic cover on the packaging box.

2007 Apple iPhone to sell for $50000

The iPhone was a gift to Cosmetic tattoo artist Karen Green from her friends upon starting a new job back in 2007. Karen was gifted the Apple iPhone 8GB at the time but she never opened the box since she had already bought a new phone a while ago. Hence, the iPhone simply stayed in that mint condition and never saw the outside world. Karen is now auctioning it off to the highest bidder and she has possibly played a smart move.

Why smart? Because back in 2007, the original iPhone 8GB cost $599 to own. And Karen got it as a gift. Hence, it was a nice investment to hold on to the iPhone for so many years before selling at an astronomical price.

Sadly, whoever buys this rare piece of iPhone history won't get to run it like a regular phone. The 2007 iPhone was carrier locked to AT&T's 2G network, which is right now defunct in the US. The phone also had 16 apps pre-installed by default and there was no App Store available. Plus, the phone didn't even have a selfie camera.

Hence, this iPhone may continue to sit inside its box and never see the world, even after someone buys it.