Top 10 Realme 128GB smartphones: Check out the best performers that will suit your needs

Realme 128GB smartphones: While looking for a smartphone, we consider so many things such as camera performance, processor, battery size, and one of the major considerations of buying a smartphone is its storage. However, the choice of storage size highly depends on your terms of usage or for what purpose you are buying a new smartphone. While there are various storage smartphone models available starting from 32GB to 1TB, but the standard size people prefer is the 128GB.

The 128GB smartphone storage gives the user enough room to store their games, apps, files, photos, and more with moderate usage. To help you find the right smartphone, we have curated a list of the top 10 Realme 128GB smartphones which includes Realme Narzo 60 Pro, Realme C55, Realme GT Neo 3 and more, so you can pick the right one based on your needs and preferences. The listed smartphones are available from budget to mid-range, therefore, it will also give you the advantage of picking based on your set budget for buying a new smartphone.

Realme 128GB smartphones:

Realme Narzo 60 Pro:

This model of Realme smartphones was launched in July 2023 with some amazing features and an eye-catching back design. If you are someone who loves the blend of looks and performance, then this Realme 128GB smartphone would be the perfect choice for you. For a captivating visual experience, the smartphone features a 120-degree curved display. It comes with a 6.70-inch touchscreen display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display also comes with Anti-mistouch algorithm 2.0, HDR 10+ certification, 1.07 billion colors, and much more.

For storage, it features 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which is more than enough to store your graphic intensive games, social media apps, streaming apps, etc. For performance, the Realme Narzo 60 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor to make multitasking easier and fun. In terms of photography, the smartphone consists of a dual camera setup which consists of a 100MP Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) main camera and a 2MP secondary camera which ensures blur-free images even in challenging lighting conditions. On the front, the smartphone comes with a 16MP camera for taking selfies. For long-lasting gameplay, the Realme phone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery which supports 67W SuperVOOC charging.

Specification Display: 6.70 Inches RAM: 8GB Processor: Dimensity 7050 Battery: 5000mAh Rear camera: 100MP+2MP Front camera: 16MP

Realme C55:

The Realme C-series smartphone was launched in March 2023 with unique iPhone-like edges which gives the premium look in a budget range. The Realme C55 is one of the sleek Realme phones with only 7.89 mm thickness and a shiny illuminating back design. The smartphone features a massive 6.72-inch FHD+ display for superior visual experience. It has a refresh rate of up to 90Hz which will ensure navigating across web pages, social media, and other apps in a fluid and lag-free way.

For multitasking and productivity, the Realme C55 is powered by Mediatek Helio G88 Chipset coupled with 8GB RAM which will ensure smooth smartphone usage. Additionally, it offers 16 GB of dynamic RAM The phone also comes under the Realme 128GB model, therefore, it will also be a perfect fit for you. For photography, it features a dual camera setup which consists of a 64 MP AI Camera and a 2MP secondary camera which manages to capture sharp and detailed images. For selfies, it comes with an 8MP front camera which also clicks amazing pictures. For lasting performance, the Realme C55 is backed with a 5000 mAh Battery which supports a 33W SUPEVOOC charge.

Specifications Display: 6.72 Inches RAM: 8GB Processor: Helio G88 Battery: 5000mAh Rear Camera: 64MP+2MP Front camera: 8MP

Realme GT Neo 3:

This is yet another Realme 128GB smartphone and this model comes under the gaming smartphone bracket which offers immersive performance and great storage to store heavy and graphic-intensive games. The smartphone was launched with some unique features and designs which may come to your liking. The Realme GT Neo 3 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with up to 120 Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of up to 360 Hz. The phone is also protected with Corning Gorilla Generation 5 glass. It also comes under Realme 128GB smartphone with UFS 3.1 storage type. It offers 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM which offers great storage and performance to the smartphone.

The Realme GT Neo 3 is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Processor with an AnTuTu score of over 8,00,000 which improves the smartphone performance as well as the gaming experience. In terms of camera specifications, the smartphone features a triple camera setup which consists of a 50MP Sony IMX766 OIS camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera which manages to capture mesmerizing images. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie shooter. As it is a gaming smartphone it requires a large battery to hold the smartphone for hours, therefore, it is backed with a 5000 mAh battery which supports an 80 W SuperDart Supremacy charger.

Specifications Display: 6.7 Inches RAM: 8GB Processor: Dimensity 8100 Battery: 5000mAh Rear Camera: 50MP+8MP+2MP Front Camera: 16MP

Realme 11 Pro:

It is the latest launched smartphone by Realme which tends to offer a variety of features to its users with an eye-catching design. The smartphone features premium Lychee Vegan Leather, 3D Couture-level Seam, and 3D Woven Texture that makes it classy and stylish. The Realme 11 Pro features a 6.7-inch AMOLED curved display with up to 120 Hz refresh rate and 2160 Hz PWM dimming rate. It further features 1260 Hz Turbocharged Touch Sampling and 16x HyperPrecise Touch for smooth and hassle-free usage. It offers massive storage capacity which comes under the Realme 128GB smartphone.

For smooth performance and multitasking, the Realme 11 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset with a 6 nm technology process and an AnTuTu score of above 550,000. For lasting performance, the smartphone is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery which supports 67W SuperVOOC charging. It claims to offer 9.09 hours of call time, 404.88 hours of standby time, 23.36 hours of music time, 18.86 hours of video time, and 8.29 hours of game time.

For photography, it features a dual camera setup which consists of a 100MP primary camera, a 2MP secondary camera, and a 16MP selfie sensor. It captures great photos in daylight with detail, rich contrast, and accurate colour reproduction.

Specifications Display: 6.7- Inches RAM: 8GB Processor: Dimensity 7050 Battery: 5000mAh Rear Camera: 100MP+2MP Front Camera: 16MP

Realme C53:

This Realme 128GB smartphone was launched in July 2023 with an attractive eye-catching design and amazing features within a budget range for users to enjoy various premium-like features. The highest storage capacity the smartphone offers is 128GB which is massive enough to store all your necessary apps, games, photos, videos, and more. Therefore, the smartphone also comes under the Realme 128GB smartphone bracket. The Realme C53 features a massive 6.74-inch HD display with up to 90Hz refresh rate which ensures fluid scrolling and quick interactions.

For performance and multitasking, the smartphone is powered by a Smart Octa-core T612 Processor coupled with 4GB RAM. The processor ensures effortless multitasking on this phone, watching uninterrupted entertainment, and playing games without any disruption. To play games and stream content for hours, it is backed by a 5000 mAh Large Battery which supports an 18 W Fast Charger. In terms of camera specifications, the Realme C53 features a dual camera setup which consists of a 108MP main camera and a 2MP secondary camera. For selfies, it comes with an 8MP front camera. Note that all of these amazing features are available in the range below Rs.10000 which is extremely affordable.

Specifications Display: 6.74 Inches RAM: 4GB Processor: T612 Processor Battery: 5000mAh Rear Camera: 108MP+2MP Front Camera: 8MP

Realme 11:

The smartphone was recently introduced in August 2023 in the mid-range segment with some amazing features and a unique design which is enough to attract smartphone buyers. The Realme 11 features a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display with 6 levels of dynamic refresh, ensuring your scrolling always feels just right, and dynamic reporting rate support for optimal smoothness where it counts most. It features a design which the company called Glory Halo that supports PVD Edges and plating to give the device a more defined look. The smartphone is equipped with up to 8 GB RAM +8 GB Dynamic RAM for enough storage and it also comes in Realme 128GB variant to provide users with enough storage space. For performance, the smartphone is powered by Dimensity 6100+ 5G Chipset which ensures effective performance and multitasking.

In terms of photography, the Realme 11 features a dual-camera setup which consists of a 108 MP camera with 3x zoom capabilities, and a 2MP secondary camera. On the front, it sports a 16MP front camera which captures high-resolution selfies. Lastly, in terms of lasting performance, the smartphone is backed with a 5000mAh battery which supports 67W SUPERVOOC Charge.

Specifications Display: 6.72 Inches RAM: 8GB Processor: Dimensity 6100+ Battery: 5000mAh Rear Camera: 108MP+2MP Front Camera: 16MP

Realme Narzo 60:

The Narzo has been very popular among smartphone buyers ever since its launch, the smartphone has gained much popularity due to its new leather design and the amazing features it offers. The Realme Narzo 60 could be a great choice if you are looking for the latest smartphone with advanced features. The smartphone features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ super AMOLED curved display with up to 90Hz of refresh rate. The display offers seamless scrolling, fluid animations, and razor-sharp image quality.

The Realme Narzo 60 is equipped with Dimensity 7050 5G SoC coupled with 8 GB of physical RAM and 8 GB of virtual RAM. Additionally, it comes under the Realme 128GB smartphone, however, it also has a 256GB variant if you prefer a higher storage version. In terms of lasting performance, the smartphone is backed with 5000 mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging capability. Therefore, you will be able to use the smartphone for hours without any worry about finding a charger or a point.

For photography, the smartphone comes with a 64 MP camera and AI technology. It also has a 16MP selfie camera to capture great-quality pictures. The good news is that the smartphone comes under an affordable price so, you can consider getting your hands on the Realme Narzo 60.

Specifications Display: 6.43 Inches RAM: 8GB Processor: Dimensity 7050 Battery: 5000mAh Rear Camera: 64MP Front Camera: 16MP

Realme Narzo 60X:

This Realme 128GB smartphone is one of the latest ones introduced by Realme with unique color, design and features. It also comes in the Realme 128GB variant, therefore, for buyers looking for a massive storage smartphone, this smartphone could be the one for you. The Realme Narzo 60X boasts a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and navigation experience. It also offers a 680 nits peak brightness for a great viewing experience during direct sunlight. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM for smooth performance and uninterrupted streaming and gaming.

For capturing memorable moments, the Realme Narzo 60X features a dual camera setup at the back which consists of a 64MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. Additionally, the smartphone supports a 16MP selfie shooter on the front. For long hour performance, it is backed with a 5000mAh massive battery which supports 33 W Powerful SUPERVOOC Charge. It claims to power up the device by 50 percent in just 30 minutes and ensures 100 percent change in 70 minutes.

Specifications Display: 6.4 Inches RAM: 8GB Processor: Dimensity 6020 Battery: 5000mAhh Rear Camera: 64MP+2MP Front Camera: 16MP

Realme GT 2 Pro:

The Realme GT-series has been launched for people who have extensive smartphone usage or a gaming enthusiasts as it is powered by a powerful processor and offers massive storage capacity. The Realme GT 2 Pro features a 6.7-inch E4 2K AMOLED flat display with LTPO 2.0 technology, 4.5 million pixels, and a 10-bit colour depth. It offers a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and 1000Hz instant touch sampling.

For performance and intensive gaming, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor coupled with 8GB RAM and comes with 128GB internal storage. The smartphone also comes in a 256GB variant if you require a higher storage smartphone. For long hours of smartphone use, it is equipped with a 5000 mAh Battery which supports 65W fast charging support.

In terms of camera, it comes with a triple camera setup which includes a 50MP + 50MP primary camera that features a SONY IMX766 sensor and supports both optical image stabilization for photos and electronic image stabilization for videos. In front, the smartphone features a 32MP selfie camera.

Specifications Display: 6.7 Inches RAM: 8GB Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Battery: 5000mAh Rear Camera: 50MP+50MP+2MP Front Camera: 32MP

Realme 11x:

This Realme 128GB smartphone was launched as part of the Realme 11 series. It features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate for easy navigation and scrolling experience. The Realme 11x is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

For capturing memories, the smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP main camera and a 2MP portrait sensor. On the front, it sports an 8MP selfie camera. For lasting performance, it is backed by a 5000 mAh Battery which supports 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

These were some of the Realme 128GB smartphones that may come to your liking. Did you find any which met your expectations? Before doing anything, you must make sure that you pick the best one that will serve your requirements for years.

Specifications Display: 6.72 Inches RAM: 6GB Processor: Dimensity 6100+ Battery: 5000mAh Rear Camera: 64MP+2MP Front Camera: 8MP

