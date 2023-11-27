Unbeatable Cyber Monday deals: Score big discounts on iPhone 15, Google Pixel 8 Pro, more

Cyber Monday deals: If you have been waiting to snag a new phone all year, your patience is about to pay off big time as Cyber Monday deals are raining al around. There are fantastic deals on popular and latest smartphones including iPhone 15 series, Google Pixels, and Samsung Galaxies, with many selling for way less than their regular prices. Even if you got a new phone recently, it's the perfect time to grab some cool accessories too. And don't forget to explore other top-notch Cyber Monday deals on your favorite smartphones. Here we list a few Cyber Monday leas including on iPhone 15, Google Pixel 8 Pro and more.

1. iPhone 15

Apple's latest handset, the iPhone 15, is packed with all the cool features fans love. You can take this beauty home for just $21.90 a month for 36 months or a one-time payment of $788.49 with activation. Plus, Best Buy offers up to $830 in trade-in credit if you trade in a similar device.

2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, released this year, is now available at a $300 discount on Best Buy. This flagship phone is the only one in the S23 line that comes with the S Pen stylus, and its 200MP camera takes amazing photos. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra factory unlocked available at 889.99 on Amazon.

3. Motorola Moto Edge+

For an affordable price of $599.99 on Amazon, the Motorola Moto Edge+ delivers excellent performance and battery life. With its almost bezel-free 1080p 6.6-inch display and improved 165Hz refresh rate, it's a great deal.

4. Google Pixel 7a

If you're all about affordability, the Google Pixel 7a is unbeatable. Compact and lightweight, it operates on the Tensor G2 chip, also used in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Known for its superior imaging, the 7a outperforms other mid-range phones, and it's now available for just $374 on Amazon.

5. Google Pixel 8 Pro

The Pixel 8 Pro brings solid upgrades over the standard Pixel 8. With a 5x telephoto lens, a larger 6.7-inch screen, and the promise of seven years of OS updates, it's the best mainstream Android phone to get right now. You can grab it on Amazon for $799.

So, what are you waiting for? Just decide which smartphone meets your requirements to the full, including price, and go right ahead. Whether for yourself, or gifting purposes, these are likely to be the deepest discounts to be made available till next year.