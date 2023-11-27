Icon

Unbeatable Cyber Monday deals: Score big discounts on iPhone 15, Google Pixel 8 Pro, more

Excited about upgrading your phone? Explore awesome Cyber Monday deals on the latest iPhones 15 series, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel 8 Pro and more.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Nov 27 2023, 17:47 IST
Icon
iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6a to Galaxy S21 FE, check top 5 phone deals; Flipkart sale ENDS today
image caption
1/5 iPhone 13: Fan of iPhone? Look no place else! iPhone 13 is now priced at just Rs. 61999. Plus, you can opt for Rs. 2000 bank offers and up to Rs. 28000 exchange offer. With an A15 Bionic chipset and 12MP dual camera setup, the phone is worth it.  (Unsplash)
Cyber Monday deals
2/5 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: One of the most highlighted deals during the Flipkart sale, Galaxy S21 FE is priced at Rs. 29999 against the earlier listed price of Rs. 74999. Moreover, you can opt for up to Rs. 28000 exchange offer to further decrease the price. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 Google Pixel 6a: Launched at Rs. 43999, the Google Pixel 6a is now available with a flat 31% discount during the sale. You can nab it for just Rs. 27999. Plus, bank offers and exchange deal.  (HT Tech)
Cyber Monday deals
4/5 Samsung Galaxy S22: Samsung Galaxy S22 can now be purchased starting at Rs. 50229 against Flipkart's earlier price listing at Rs. 85999. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and boasts a 50MP + 10MP + 12MP camera setup at the back.  (Samsung)
Cyber Monday deals
5/5 Google Pixel 7: The flagship Google Pixel 7 price has now dropped under Rs. 50000. Yes, during the sale, you can find it for just Rs. 49999. Moreover, there is Rs. 1000 benefit on SBI credit cards and up to Rs. 31000 off via exchange offer.  (Google)
Cyber Monday deals
icon View all Images
Cyber Monday deals: Grab irresistible deals on the latest smartphones from iPhone 15 to Google Pixel 8 Pro. (Pexels)

Cyber Monday deals: If you have been waiting to snag a new phone all year, your patience is about to pay off big time as Cyber Monday deals are raining al around. There are fantastic deals on popular and latest smartphones including iPhone 15 series, Google Pixels, and Samsung Galaxies, with many selling for way less than their regular prices. Even if you got a new phone recently, it's the perfect time to grab some cool accessories too. And don't forget to explore other top-notch Cyber Monday deals on your favorite smartphones. Here we list a few Cyber Monday leas including on iPhone 15, Google Pixel 8 Pro and more.

1. iPhone 15

Apple's latest handset, the iPhone 15, is packed with all the cool features fans love. You can take this beauty home for just $21.90 a month for 36 months or a one-time payment of $788.49 with activation. Plus, Best Buy offers up to $830 in trade-in credit if you trade in a similar device.

2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, released this year, is now available at a $300 discount on Best Buy. This flagship phone is the only one in the S23 line that comes with the S Pen stylus, and its 200MP camera takes amazing photos. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra factory unlocked available at 889.99 on Amazon.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

3. Motorola Moto Edge+

For an affordable price of $599.99 on Amazon, the Motorola Moto Edge+ delivers excellent performance and battery life. With its almost bezel-free 1080p 6.6-inch display and improved 165Hz refresh rate, it's a great deal.

4. Google Pixel 7a

If you're all about affordability, the Google Pixel 7a is unbeatable. Compact and lightweight, it operates on the Tensor G2 chip, also used in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Known for its superior imaging, the 7a outperforms other mid-range phones, and it's now available for just $374 on Amazon.

5. Google Pixel 8 Pro

The Pixel 8 Pro brings solid upgrades over the standard Pixel 8. With a 5x telephoto lens, a larger 6.7-inch screen, and the promise of seven years of OS updates, it's the best mainstream Android phone to get right now. You can grab it on Amazon for $799.

So, what are you waiting for? Just decide which smartphone meets your requirements to the full, including price, and go right ahead. Whether for yourself, or gifting purposes, these are likely to be the deepest discounts to be made available till next year.

First Published Date: 27 Nov, 17:47 IST
