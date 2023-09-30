Icon

Unbelievable Amazon discount: iPhone 14 Plus price slashed by 20% in exclusive deal

Looking for an iPhone 14 Plus deal? Good news! Amazon has announced a huge price cut on it. Know how to save the maximum amount in this deal.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 30 2023, 20:46 IST
Icon
Amazon Sale 2023: Grab up to 50% off on mixer grinders, microwave ovens and more
iPhone 14 Plus
1/6 Get ready to upgrade your home to the best deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023! Starting on October 8, 2023, this annual extravaganza offers discounts of up to 29% on a wide range of products, including smartphones, laptops, electronics, fashion, and, of course, home appliances. Prime members get early access on October 7 at midnight, and SBI cardholders can enjoy a 10% instant discount on products. However, if you have been eyeing an upgrade for your home appliances, Amazon's Kickstarter deals have already arrived, and now's the perfect time to make your move. Check out our top 5 must-have home appliances. (Pexels)
image caption
2/6 LG Wi-Fi Enabled Microwave Oven: Enhance your kitchen with the LG Wi-Fi Enabled Microwave Oven. With a 28-litre capacity and multiple functions like cooking, baking, grilling, and heating, this oven is a versatile addition to your home. It boasts 301 auto-cooking menus and features like quick start, auto-stop, and quick defrost. During the Amazon Sale, you can grab this microwave oven for just Rs. 22,949, a substantial 17% discount. (Amazon)
image caption
3/6 Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder: Upgrade your kitchen setup with the Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder. It comes with three stainless steel jars and a juicer for blending and grinding various food ingredients. Safe and easy to use, this mixer grinder is now available for only Rs. 6,799, down from its original price of Rs. 10,590, offering a massive 36% discount. (Amazon)
image caption
4/6 Pigeon By Stovekraft Cruise Induction Cooktop: A handy appliance for your kitchen, the Pigeon By Stovekraft Cruise Induction Cooktop, comes with a seven-segment LED display for seamless cooking. It's equipped with high-grade electrical components to protect against short circuits. During the Amazon Sale, you can grab this induction cooktop at an incredible 50% discount, making it yours for just Rs. 1,599. (Amazon)
image caption
5/6 Xiaomi Robotic Vacuum-Mop 2 Pro: Experience the future of cleaning with the Xiaomi Robotic Vacuum-Mop 2 Pro. This advanced robot vacuum cleaner features Next-gen LDS Laser Navigation System for intelligent mapping and route planning, as well as anti-collision and anti-fall sensors. During the Amazon Sale, you can enjoy a 25% discount and own this high-tech cleaner for just Rs. 29,999. (Amazon)
image caption
6/6 LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven: Unleash your inner chef with the LG 28 Litres Convection Microwave Oven. This sleek kitchen companion in stunning black is perfect for large families seeking convenience and style. For a limited time during the Amazon Sale 2023, you can get this LG Microwave Oven for just Rs. 16,990, saving a significant 29%. Don't miss out on this fantastic deal.  (Amazon)
iPhone 14 Plus
icon View all Images
An amazing offer on the iPhone 14 Plus is live on Amazon. (Apple)

Amazon's Kickstarter sale has ushered in substantial price reductions on various smartphones, including Apple iPhones. One of the phones on sale is the iPhone 14 Plus. You can get a great deal on it by taking advantage of discounts, bank offers, and trading in your old phone. Find out more about this fantastic offer, just read on.

The iPhone 14 Plus is a big phone with a 6.7-inch screen, just like the top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro Max. It also has a bigger battery, so it can last for up to 26 hours of continuous video watching, which is 6 hours more than the regular iPhone 14. It has all the important features of the regular iPhone 14, like a fast A15 Bionic chip and a good dual-camera setup, but it offers an even better user experience.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BDK62STN-1

iPhone 14 Plus Price Cut

The iPhone 14 Plus, initially priced at Rs. 89,900, is now available at a jaw-dropping discount. Amazon is offering a flat 20 percent discount on this premium iPhone, allowing you to secure the iPhone 14 Plus for just Rs. 71,999. And if you want to make it even cheaper, you can use some bank offers and trade in your old phone.

Bank offer: Amazon has a deal where you can get up to Rs. 1,500 off if you use an SBI Credit card to buy the phone in installments (EMI) for a minimum purchase of Rs. 5,000.

Exchange Offer: Furthermore, Amazon is also offering a discount of up to Rs. 37,500 on the iPhone 14 Plus when you trade in your old smartphone. It's essential to note that to enjoy the maximum discount, certain conditions must be met. These conditions include ensuring that your smartphone is in working condition and free from any damage or scratches. Additionally, the exchange offer may vary depending on your location and the resale value of your current smartphone.

So, if you have been thinking about getting the iPhone 14 Plus, now is a great time to do it. With all these discounts and offers on Amazon, you can save a lot of money.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Sep, 20:44 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Unbelievable Amazon discount: iPhone 14 Plus price slashed by 20% in exclusive deal
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: Fans say latest Rockstar teaser reveals secret, sparks wild speculations
The
Cypher 007 launched on Apple Arcade; check exciting update
The Asian Games
Video game competitions should be in the Olympics
Animal Simulator
Roblox Animal Simulator: Everything you need to know
GTA 5 cheats
GTA 5 cheats: Check Grand Theft Auto 5 cheat codes for PC, PlayStation and Xbox
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon