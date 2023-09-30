Unbelievable Amazon discount: iPhone 14 Plus price slashed by 20% in exclusive deal

Amazon's Kickstarter sale has ushered in substantial price reductions on various smartphones, including Apple iPhones. One of the phones on sale is the iPhone 14 Plus. You can get a great deal on it by taking advantage of discounts, bank offers, and trading in your old phone. Find out more about this fantastic offer, just read on.

The iPhone 14 Plus is a big phone with a 6.7-inch screen, just like the top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro Max. It also has a bigger battery, so it can last for up to 26 hours of continuous video watching, which is 6 hours more than the regular iPhone 14. It has all the important features of the regular iPhone 14, like a fast A15 Bionic chip and a good dual-camera setup, but it offers an even better user experience.

iPhone 14 Plus Price Cut

The iPhone 14 Plus, initially priced at Rs. 89,900, is now available at a jaw-dropping discount. Amazon is offering a flat 20 percent discount on this premium iPhone, allowing you to secure the iPhone 14 Plus for just Rs. 71,999. And if you want to make it even cheaper, you can use some bank offers and trade in your old phone.

Bank offer: Amazon has a deal where you can get up to Rs. 1,500 off if you use an SBI Credit card to buy the phone in installments (EMI) for a minimum purchase of Rs. 5,000.

Exchange Offer: Furthermore, Amazon is also offering a discount of up to Rs. 37,500 on the iPhone 14 Plus when you trade in your old smartphone. It's essential to note that to enjoy the maximum discount, certain conditions must be met. These conditions include ensuring that your smartphone is in working condition and free from any damage or scratches. Additionally, the exchange offer may vary depending on your location and the resale value of your current smartphone.

So, if you have been thinking about getting the iPhone 14 Plus, now is a great time to do it. With all these discounts and offers on Amazon, you can save a lot of money.

