    Unbelievable! Samsung Galaxy A23 price cut is here; Get Rs. 25490 phone for Rs. 2999

    Even if it seems unbelievable, it is true. This Samsung Galaxy A23 price cut slashes the rate down to just Rs. 2999. Save a whopping Rs. 22491.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 10 2023, 17:38 IST
    Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
    Know all about this Samsung Galaxy A23 price cut on Amazon. (Samsung)
    Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
    Know all about this Samsung Galaxy A23 price cut on Amazon. (Samsung)

    Smartphone discount deals are common these days. Most smartphones which are even a few months old come with a small discount to their original price. However, what is rare is a deal which slashes a huge chunk of price off the smartphone. And if you're looking for a similar offer, then you need to check out the Samsung Galaxy A23 price cut on Amazon. The smartphone which retails at Rs. 25490 can be bought for just Rs. 2999, including exchange offers. And if this has turned your head, then you need to check the details.

    Samsung Galaxy A23 price cut on Amazon

    The retail price of the Samsung Galaxy A23 is Rs. 25490 on Amazon. But if you hurry, you can get an exciting deal for the smartphone. Right now, there is a Samsung Galaxy A23 price cut which can get you an exciting deal. Amazon has a flat discount of 25 percent. This means you can save Rs. 6491 on the smartphone. And after the discount, you are only required to pay Rs. 18999. This part of the deal comes without any loopholes, exchange deals or bank offers. But, if you do have a smartphone lying around, you can save much more than that.

    Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs. 16000 for a limited time period. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Samsung Galaxy A23 home for just Rs. 2999. For more details, you can visit the Amazon website.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B0BS1673FT

    What do you get from the Samsung Galaxy A23

    The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G features a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the phone packs a powerful 5000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and offers up to 16GB of RAM with the RAM Plus feature.

    The Galaxy A23 5G also features a 50MP quad rear camera setup with ultra-wide, depth, and macro lenses. Samsung has continued its 'No Shake Cam' legacy with the A23 5G, equipping it with OIS.

    First Published Date: 10 Mar, 17:38 IST
