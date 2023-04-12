Unmissable deal! iPhone 14 price falls from 79900 to 43999 in this Amazon offer

With iOS 17 reveal on the horizon, there's no better time to buy an iPhone than now. It is expected to bring several new features to revamp the iPhone experience, and these can be best enjoyed on the iPhone 14. Moreover, the iPhone 14 has received a fresh coat of paint with Apple launching a new yellow variant of the device. So, if you're on the hunt for a smartphone that offers flagship performance, great battery life and stellar cameras, then the iPhone 14 is a must look.

Although it is priced at a premium, Amazon's latest offer on the smartphone has lowered its price. The e-commerce platform is offering bank benefits and exchange offers in addition to discounted deals. Check out the offer details here.

iPhone 14 discount

Originally priced at a premium price of Rs. 79900 on Amazon, the iPhone 14 could be in your pocket for just Rs. 43999! Here's how.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Amazon has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 14 to Rs. 71999, giving customers an initial discount of 10 percent. You can take further advantage of amazing bank and trade-in offers to drive down the price even more.

iPhone 14 trade-in offer

In addition to discounts, Amazon has an amazing trade-in offer live too. You can trade-in your old smartphone and get an amazing discount on the iPhone 14! You can get up to Rs. 28000 off on the iPhone 14. Therefore, if you're able to avail yourself of the maximum exchange bonus offered, the iPhone 14 could be yours for just Rs. 43999! Lastly, Amazon has one more offer in store for its customers.

However, you need to enter your pin code and check if the exchange offer is available at your place or not. Also, the exchange discount depends on the model of the smartphone you are exchanging and its condition.

B0BDJVSDMY

iPhone 14 Bank offers

Customers can get a flat Rs. 4000 discount on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card transactions. Also get 5 percent off up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Credit Card transactions.