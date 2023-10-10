Icon

Upcoming Google Pixel 8a display, design leaked

The Google Pixel 8a design based on CAD files has been leaked showcasing tweaks it has received to differentiate it from its predecessor.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 10 2023, 12:16 IST
Check out the leaked design and display of Google Pixel 8a. (Representative image) (Google)

Google, in October, launched its new Pixel 8 series with massive upgrades and Tensor G3 Chip. Now, the focus of the fans has shifted to the Google Pixel 8a series to find out what's coming. The A-series smartphone by Google comes in the mid-range budget however, it may offer some new features that are also on the premium models. Much to the delight of the fans, the design of the new Pixel 8a smartphone has been leaked, which shows that it has a similar design to its predecessor. Know what the new phone is expected to feature.

Google Pixel 8a design

According to a SmartPrix report, The Pixel 8a may receive minor changes. Its dimensions are expected to be 152.1 x 72.6 x 8.9mm which indicates that the smartphone will be smaller and sleeker. However, the camera visor, its standout characteristic may remain similar to its predecessor. It is rumoured to have a 6.1-inch flat screen display with a hole-punch camera and thin bezels. It may also come with curved edges just like the Pixel 8 models. On the back, the smartphone may get two lenses in the camera visor with the Google logo.

mobile to buy?
mobile to buy?

Additionally, it appears that the display may be enhanced with 2.5D curved glass. It may also come with a standard USB-C type port. On the right edge, it sports the power and volume buttons. Lastly, the SIM tray is positioned on the left edge, and the phone's top left, and right sides may feature cellular antenna bands.

Google Pixel 8a specs

According to reports, the Google Pixel 8a is expected to feature Tensor G3 chipset with the Mali-G715 GPU. It may run on Android 14, however, how many years of update it will support is unknown. It may be boosted with 8GB of RAM. The device is code-named Akita on the Geekbench benchmarking website.

Note that all the mentioned display and design are based on speculation of CAD files. The official design and specifications will be revealed by Google during the smartphone's launch, which may happen next year in 2024. However, if the launch of Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 is anything to go by, Google itself may leak the specs, sooner or later.

First Published Date: 10 Oct, 12:16 IST
