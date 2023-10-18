vivo launches V29 smartphone; check price and specs

vivo's latest addition to its V-series lineup is the vivo V29 smartphone, now available in India. It is offered in three color options: Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red (featuring color-changing properties), and Space Black. The V29 is available for purchase through various channels, including Flipkart, the official vivo India e-store, and partner retail stores. The pricing options include Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs. 36,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant.

To sweeten the deal for consumers, vivo offers a range of attractive incentives. Buyers can opt for a no-cost 12-month EMI plan at just Rs. 2749 per month and enjoy up to 10% cashback. Additionally, there's an upgrade bonus of up to INR 4,000 available on smartphone purchases through mainline channels. To protect their investment, customers can also secure their V29 series smartphones with up to a 40% discount on vivo V-shield plans.

The vivo V29 continues the V-series legacy of combining exceptional design with remarkable camera capabilities. It boasts a 50MP OIS night camera and an 8MP Wide-Angle camera, as well as a 50MP Eye AF selfie camera for stunning self-portraits. The smartphone is equipped with vivo's innovative Smart Aura Light technology, allowing it to capture impressive portraits even in challenging lighting conditions. Furthermore, the V29 features an 80W FlashCharge paired with a 4600mAh battery for uninterrupted all-day usage, ensuring that it remains a standout choice for smartphone enthusiasts.

The brand's is bolstered by a network of Research and Development (R&D) centers, focusing on cutting-edge consumer technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, imaging systems, and other emerging innovations. Globally, vivo has established an intelligent manufacturing network with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. The brand has also expanded its sales network to encompass more than 60 countries and regions, amassing over 500 million users worldwide, according to a company release.