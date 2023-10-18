Icon

vivo launches V29 smartphone; check price and specs

vivo has unveiled its latest addition to the V-series lineup, the vivo V29 smartphone, in India.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 18 2023, 20:51 IST
Icon
From Lava Agni 2 to Itel A60s, check top smartphone deals on Amazon
vivo V29
1/5 Itel P40 Plus: The Itel smartphone features a 6.8-inch HD+ IPS display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a 12nm Unisoc T606 Tiger Series Octa-core processor. It is backed with a massive 7000 mAh battery and has a 13MP AI rear camera and 8MP front camera. The Itel P40 Plus originally retails for Rs.9654, however, from Amazon, you can get it for only Rs.8499, giving you a discount of 12 percent.  (Amazon)
vivo V29
2/5 Itel S23: The smartphone features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a 12nm Unisoc T606 Octa-core processor coupled with 16GB RAM. It comes with a 50MP AI dual rear camera and an 8MP front camera. It is backed with a 5000mAh battery for long lasting performance. The smartphone originally retails for Rs.10999, but you can get it for just Rs.8999, giving you a discount of 18 percent on Amazon. (Amazon)
vivo V29
3/5 Lava Blaze: The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with 90Hz refresh rate and Widevine L1 DRM Protection. It is powered by an octa-core 2.2GHz MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. The smartphone comes with a 50MP AI camera and is backed with a 5000mAh Lithium Polymer battery. The Lava Blaze is priced at Rs.14999, however, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.9999, giving you a discount of 33 percent. (Amazon)
vivo V29
4/5 Itel A60s: It features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display and supports fingerprint sensor and face unlock. It is equipped with a Unisoc Octa-core processor and is backed by a 5000 mAh battery for lasting performance. It comes with an 8MP main camera and a 5MP front camera. It has 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Itel A60s retails for Rs.8499, but from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.6999, giving you a discount of 18 percent. (Amazon)
vivo V29
5/5 Lava Agni 2: The smartphone features a 6.78-inch FHD+ Curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an Octa-core 2.6GHz MediaTek Dimensity 7050 6nm processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It features a quad-camera consisting of a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP Macro, and 2MP Depth camera. It supports a 66W fast charging. The Lava Agni 2 is priced at Rs.25999, however, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.21499, giving you a 17 percent discount. (Amazon)
vivo V29
icon View all Images
vivo V29 boasts a 50MP OIS night camera and an 8MP Wide-Angle camera, as well as a 50MP Eye AF selfie camera.

vivo's latest addition to its V-series lineup is the vivo V29 smartphone, now available in India. It is offered in three color options: Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red (featuring color-changing properties), and Space Black. The V29 is available for purchase through various channels, including Flipkart, the official vivo India e-store, and partner retail stores. The pricing options include Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs. 36,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant.

To sweeten the deal for consumers, vivo offers a range of attractive incentives. Buyers can opt for a no-cost 12-month EMI plan at just Rs. 2749 per month and enjoy up to 10% cashback. Additionally, there's an upgrade bonus of up to INR 4,000 available on smartphone purchases through mainline channels. To protect their investment, customers can also secure their V29 series smartphones with up to a 40% discount on vivo V-shield plans.

The vivo V29 continues the V-series legacy of combining exceptional design with remarkable camera capabilities. It boasts a 50MP OIS night camera and an 8MP Wide-Angle camera, as well as a 50MP Eye AF selfie camera for stunning self-portraits. The smartphone is equipped with vivo's innovative Smart Aura Light technology, allowing it to capture impressive portraits even in challenging lighting conditions. Furthermore, the V29 features an 80W FlashCharge paired with a 4600mAh battery for uninterrupted all-day usage, ensuring that it remains a standout choice for smartphone enthusiasts.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The brand's is bolstered by a network of Research and Development (R&D) centers, focusing on cutting-edge consumer technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, imaging systems, and other emerging innovations. Globally, vivo has established an intelligent manufacturing network with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. The brand has also expanded its sales network to encompass more than 60 countries and regions, amassing over 500 million users worldwide, according to a company release.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Oct, 20:47 IST
Home Mobile News vivo launches V29 smartphone; check price and specs
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
A new GTA game is reportedly coming to Netflix; Could it be GTA 6?
Roblox
Big hit! Roblox PlayStation downloads cross 10-million mark
Sony PlayStation 2
From PlayStation 2 to Nintendo Switch, 10 best-selling video game consoles of all time
GTA 6
Fake Rockstar channel running GTA 6 access scam on Twitch gets banned
Minecraft
Top 10 best-selling video games of all time: Minecraft, GTA 5, and more
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon